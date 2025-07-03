Matt Klein 2025 MLB Draft Profile
Prospect: Matt Klein
Position: Catcher
School: Louisville
Year: True Junior
Bat/Throws: L/R
Height/Weight: 6-2/210
Background
Born October, 12, 2003 (age 21) to parents Lisa and Scott Klein, the latter of which played at UofL from 1991-94. A native of Louisville, Ky., he lettered five years in baseball at Trinity. As a junior in 2021, he won the Johnny Bench Award (top HS catcher in Kentucky) and helped lead the Shamrocks to their first state title. The next year as a senior, he was named First-Team All-State, hitting .475 with two home runs, 28 RBI, 11 doubles and three triples.
Coming out of high school, Klein was regarded as the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky behind only Patrick Forbes, as well as the No. 48 catcher in the entire Class of 2022. He held regional offers from schools like Cincinnati, Murray State and Western Kentucky, but opted play for Louisville as a legacy prospect.
Klein played just 10 games during his true freshman season after a season-ending injury cut his year short, but he showed his potential in that time. He went 6-for-20, hitting a home run and driving in five runs, along with a double and five walks.
In 2024 as a sophomore, Klein was a platoon catcher with Luke Napleton, who's now in the Minnesota Twins' organization, and also saw some time at first base. Appearing in 44 games with 33 starts, he hit .297 for three home runs, 24 RBI, 10 doubles, three triples and 15 walks.
This past season, Klein missed roughly two months after an HBP fractured his forearm, although he was able to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. While he played in just 33 games (starting all but one), he still hit .310 with five home runs, 31 RBI, six doubles, a triple and 19 walks.
Scouting Report
MLB Draft Prospect Rankings:
- MLB.com: No. 224
- Baseball America: No. 235
Strengths
- Bat-to-ball skills are very good, especially against fastballs. This was on full display in the 2024 Cape Cod League, when he hit .375 in 25 games with a wood bat. Also had just a 13.8 strikeout rate in 2025, and had more walks (19) than strikeouts (16).
- Klein also plays above average defense behind the dish. He's a good receiver that didn't struggle to handle heaters and offline pitches (just two passed balls in 2025), and also is a solid pitch framer. Additionally, he has an accurate arm to boot, committing just one error for a .996 fielding percentage this season.
- On-field leadership, both at the plate and behind the backstop, might be his biggest attribute. Louisville went 25-7 in games where he started at catcher, but went just 17-17 when he didn't.
Weaknesses
- Klein has flashed some good power, as evidenced by his showing in the NCAA's, but doesn't generate a high launch angle on his swing. Not only does this handicap his power hitting capabilities, but it also produces a slightly elevated ground ball rate (8 GIDP in 2024-25).
- While he's not a below average athlete, he does bring to the table average athletic intangibles. He's got an accurate arm, but not a ton of pop behind it, resulting in base runners going 13-for-17 stealing against him in 2025
- Of course, injuries are a bit of a concerned with Klein. Between missing most of 2023 and 2025, he's played just 87 career games in three years in college.
(Photo of Matt Klein: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
