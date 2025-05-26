Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Talk NCAA Tournament Draw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After missing out on the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, the Louisville baseball program is officially back in the Big Dance.
Following the conclusion of a regular season and ACC Tournament run that saw them go 35-21, the Cardinals were able to secure a No. 2 seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They were assigned to the Nashville Regional, where No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt (42-16) is the host.
"Really happy for our players, head coach Dan McDonnell said. "As I told them, they earned this. There's 307 Division I baseball team, so to be one of the 64 is put you about the 20th percentile. Very happy for the families, and our fan base that we have a short trip down to Nashville. We're looking forward to it."
East Tennessee State (41-15) landed the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional, followed by Wright State (38-19) at No. 4. The No. 2 Cardinals will face the No. 3 Buccaneers on Friday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST, with the No. 1 Commodores hosting the No. 4 Raiders later that day at 6:00 p.m.
"It's a super talented regional. A lot of familiarity with the teams. It's very regionalized with where everybody's from, so I think that's cool for the fans, and the families, and all the friends."
Following the selection show, McDonnell, right-handed pitcher Patrcik Forbes and catcher Matt Klein took time to meet with the media. They reflected on the season leading up to that point, discussed how they can rebound from how they ended the regular season, previewed the other opponents in the regional, gave some injury updates, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes
Catcher Matt Klein
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky