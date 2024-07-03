D3 All-American Transfer OF Parker Knoll Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville program has dipped back into the transfer portal to land another elite bat.
Parker Knoll, an All-American outfielder who was one of the best bats at the Division III level with Lawrence University, announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
“(Louisville was) telling me ways that they can already help me improve,” Knoll told NBC26 in Wisconsin. “Which was impressive to me. I haven't worked with any of them in person and they were already thinking of ways to make me a better player. I really liked that. I was like, ‘Man, they already know what they want to do with me, sign me up’.”
The 6-foot-0, 220-pound right-handed outfielder is coming off of a year in which he earned First-Team All-American honors from the ABCA, and Fourth-Team honors from D3Baseball.com. In 168 at-bats over 42 starts, Knoll hit .393/.488/.762 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 68 runs, 12 doubles, 27 walks and 21 stolen bases.
Knoll's prolific season landed him on the national D3 leaderboard in several categories. His 1.62 runs per game led all of D3, his home run mark was 15th, his 128 total bases was 21st and his slugging percentage was 23rd.
This summer, Knoll is playing for the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in the Northwoods League. So far in 27 games, Knoll is hitting .358/.437/.532 with four homers, 26 RBI, 14 walks and 11 stolen bases.
The Appleton, Wis. native was an extremely productive player in each of his three years with the Vikings, starting every game and being named an All-Region 9 selection in every season. In 116 total games played and 482 at-bats, Knoll is a .407/.482/.683 hitter who collected 28 homers, 115 RBI, 35 doubles, 59 walks and 77 stolen bases.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point andare graduating multiple impact players, but are already starting to hit the portal. Knoll is now Louisville's seventh portal pickup, with more on the way.
(Photo of Parker Knoll via Lawrence University Athletics)
