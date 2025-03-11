Louisville Obliterates Lipscomb for Run-Rule Shutout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing in their first of two midweek games this week, the Louisville baseball program used a balanced approach to race past and shut out Lipscomb, run-ruling them 13-0 in seven innings on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
It was a bullpen day for the No. 25 Cardinals (13-2), trotting out six total pitchers against the Bisons (4-11). While Louisville collectively struck out only eight batters, they also gave up just two walks and five hits.
At the plate, it was a field day for Louisville. They collected 15 base hits, six of which went for extra bases, while drawing four walks and only striking out three times. Most of this damage came in the fifth, when the Cardinals plated a whopping eight runs.
Alex Alicea (3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B) came a home run shy of the cycle, while both Tague Davis (2-3, HR, RBI) and Matt Klein (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB) did go yard. Garrett Pike (3-4, 2 RBI, 3B) and Nate Earley (2-4, 2 RBI) joined Davis and Klein in driving in multiple runs, while Kamau Neighbors (2-4, RBI) also had multiple hits and a run driven in.
Alicea got Louisville's scoring efforts started in the second, collecting a two-run triple for his second three-bagger of the season. Two innings later, Klein struck a three-run, 390-foot homer to the left-center playground to start generating some serious cushion for the Cardinals.
Then in the fifth, Louisville blew the game wide open. Davis hit a 415-foot solo homer to right-center, Earley had two RBI singles, Pike drove in two on a single, Neighbors had an RBI single, while he and Lucas Moore (0-3, 2 BB) scored on wild pitches.
Left-hander Justin West (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 2 H) made his first career collegiate start against the Bisons. While not perfect, he did give Louisville a pair of scoreless frames to begin the day and set the tone.
Behind him, the bullpen continued their shutout effort. Right-hander Brandin Crawford (1.0 IP, 2 H), lefty Ty Starke (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB) and righty Jake Schweitzer (1.1 IP) each pitched scoreless innings after West's departure. Southpaw Ethan Eberle (0.2 IP, 2 K) helped Schweitzer toss a scoreless sixth, while righty Tucker Biven (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) tossed a scoreless seventh to clinch the run rule victory.
Next up for Louisville, they'll play their second of two midweek games this week and take on Oakland. First pitch is slated for Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
