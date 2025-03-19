Louisville Run-Rules Northern Kentucky to Conclude Homestand
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team closed out its homestand with an 11-1 seven-inning victory over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (17-3) wrapped up its 17-game home stretch at 15-2.
The offense came early and often for the Cardinals on Tuesday. Louisville put two up in each of the first two innings before exploding for seven in the third.
In the opening frame, the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs and Garret Pike delivered a two-out, two-run single to start the scoring.
One inning later, it was more two-out hitting for the Cards. Alex Alicea tripled home Lucas Moore and Zion Rose followed with a run-scoring single to give Louisville a 4-0 edge through two.
Eddie King Jr. started the scoring in the third with a two-run double to the wall in right and later scored on single from Moore. Alicea doubled inside the first base bag to bring in two more and Rose put the exclamation point on the frame with a two-run homer off the batter’s eye.
That would be all the offense the Cardinals would need, as the pitching staff took care of the rest.
TJ Schlageter (2-0) pitched two shutout innings in his first collegiate start. Jake Schweitzer, Jake Gregor, Jared Lessman and Casen Murphy all turned in scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.
Moore, Alicea and Rose combined to go 7-for-11 at the plate, scoring seven runs and driving in seven. Pike added two hits and two RBIs as well.
Louisville will now venture on the road for a three-game set at Virginia Tech. The series gets underway on Friday at 4 p.m. ET in Blacksburg, Va.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
