Louisville Explodes Late, Takes Down Virginia Tech to Even Series
BLACKSBURG, Va. - One day removed from dropping the opener of their three-game series at Virginia Tech, the Louisville baseball program was able to even up the series in game two, winning 12-8 on Saturday at English Field.
Trailing by two runs through six innings, the No. 15 Cardinals (18-4, 3-2 ACC) plated seven unanswered runs against the Hokies (15-8, 3-5 ACC). UofL snaps a three-game losing streak to VT, as well as a three-game road losing streak in the all-time series.
Lucas Moore (4-6, 3 RBI) led the charge at the plate, leading the team in RBIs, while joining Tagger Tyson (4-6, 2 RBI, 2B) in having a four-hit day.
Eddie King Jr. (1-4, HR, RBI) and Jake Munroe (2-5, HR, RBI, 2B, BB) both hit home runs, while Zion Rose (1-5, 2 RBI, BB) also drove in multiple runs and Bayram Hot (2-5, RBI, BB) also logged a multi-hit day
On top of generating 18 base hits and four extra base hits, the Cardinals are stole eight bases against the Hokies. It was their most since stealing as much back on Mar. 19, 2023 vs. Georgia Tech.
Louisville got the scoring started on the afternoon, plating the first two runs of the day. Rose collected an RBI single in the first, while Moore did so in the second.
Virginia Tech wasn't far behind. Right-hander Jack Brown (2.1 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 2 ER) got the start for the Cards, but allowed two-run home runs in both the second and third innings before getting an early hook.
Fortunately, a three-spot in the third prevented VT from jumping in front for the time being. King blasted a 376-foot leadoff homer to left-center, Tyson collected an RBI double, while Hot hit an RBI single.
Fellow right-hander Justin West (2.2 IP, 2 K, 3 H, 3 ER) got Louisville out of the third inning jam, tossed a perfect fourth, but then the Hokies caught up to him as well.
He gave up a game-tying leadoff homer in the fifth, then was pulled after giving up base hits to the first two batters of the sixth. Left-hander Ethan Eberle (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H) took West's place, but then allowed a go-ahead two-run double in the frame.
In the seventh, the Cardinals were able to vault themselves back into the lead with a four-spot. Munroe launched a 382-foot leadoff home run, Moore hit an RBi single, while Rose and Alex Alicea (1-3, 2 BB, RBI) drew bases loaded walks.
Louisville then added a trio of insurance runs in the ninth. Moore collected an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch, then Tyson struck an RBI single.
Backing up the clutch hitting, the bullpen held down the fort in the final few innings. In the seventh, Eberle plus right-handers Brennyn Cutts (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and Wyatt Danilowicz (0.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB) combined to toss a scoreless frame. Fellow righty Tucker Biven (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) then posted a zero in the eighth, and only allowed an RBI double in the ninth to earn the save.
Next up for Louisville, they'll play their series finale against Virginia Tech. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 23 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky