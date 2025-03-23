Louisville Routed in Rubber Match at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Concluding their weekend series at Virginia Tech, the Louisville baseball program offered little resistance in the game three rubber match, getting walloped for an 11-4 loss on Sunday at English Field to drop the series.
From the mound, the No. 15 Cardinals (18-5, 3-3 ACC) put together a dismal performance against the Hokies (16-8, 4-5 ACC). Their pitching staff issued 12 walks and three hit-by-pitches, while striking out just two batters. In fact, just four of VT's runs came after the scoring runner got on base via a hit.
Louisville wasn't much better in the box, either. Zion Rose (2-4, 2B) had two of their six hits, while he, Alex Alicea (0-3, 2 BB) and Lucas Moore (1-3, RBI. BB) combined for six of their 11 base runners. The team as a whole hit just 3-for-16 with runners on base.
Right-hander Peter Michael (1.0 IP, 3 BB, 3 H, 6 ER) earned the start, and never once felt comfortable against the Hokies. He gave up a solo homer on just the second pitch of the game, but the wheels really fell off in the second.
Following a two-base hit, a passed ball that led to a run, and an RBI single - all of which with no outs - his day came to an early end. Add on a sacrifice fly given up by left-hander TJ Schlageter (1.0 IP, 1 K, 3 BB) later in the frame, and VT put up five runs in the frame.
Another run would come home in the third after two straight walks and a throwing error. Righty Jake Schweitzer (2.0 IP, 2 BB) was able to get Louisville out of that jam, then went on to toss a scoreless fourth inning.
Then in the fifth, the Cardinals gave up three more runs to the Hokies. Lefty Jared Lessman (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 ER) was inserted to start the frame, but was given an early hook after letting two of his three batters faced to reach base. Fellow southpaw Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) took over, but proceeded to an RBI single, RBI groundout and RBI double.
Right-hander Jake Gregor (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H) got the final out of the fifth, while he and lefty Casen Murphy (1.1 IP, 1 K, 2 H) combined for a scoreless - but difficult - sixth inning.
Louisville was able stave off getting run-ruled at the last second, putting up three runs in the seventh. A pinch-hitting Collin Mowry (0-1, RBI) drove in a run on a groundout, Eddie King Jr. (1-1) scored on a wild pitch, while Moore added an RBI groundout as well.
Tague Davis (1-3, HR, RBI, BB) added a solo home run in the eighth, but that was all the offense that the Cards were able to get in the late innings. Adding insult to injury, lefty Colton Hartman (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) also allowed an RBI single in the eighth.
Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road for a midweek matchup at Cincinnati. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky