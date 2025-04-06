Louisville Run-Rules Boston College in Series Finale, Completes Three-Game Sweep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wrapping up their weekend set against Boston College, the Louisville baseball program was able to complete the three-game sweep, winning 12-1 via seven-inning run-rule on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium in the series finale.
Since going through a stretch where they lost five games in a nine-game span, the No. 15 Cardinals (24-7, 8-4 ACC) have now won five in a row. They also extend their winning streak against the Eagles (13-17, 5-10 ACC) to 15 straight, having not lost since May 22, 2019.
Tague Davis (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) launched two home runs on the afternoon, including the blast that walked off BC. He now has 12 long balls on the season, padding his lead for the most in D1 among true freshman.
Jake Munroe (2-4, 2 RBI), Garret Pike (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B) and Zion Rose (1-2, 2 RBI, BB) also drove in multiple runs, while Lucas Moore (2-3) joined Davis and Munroe in having multi-hit days.
Louisville got off and running, scoring the first three runs of the finale. Pike collected a sacrifice fly and Munroe hit an RBI single in the opening frame, then Davis blasted a 368-foot leadoff homer in the second.
Backing up the early offensive outburst, Peter Michael (6.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 1 ER) gave the Cardinals a quality start. While he didn't produce a lot of swing-and-miss pitches, he largely kept BC off the base paths, only allowing them to score on an RBI double in the third under his watch.
Not long after the Eagles got on the scoreboard, the Cards padded their lead with a fourth-inning three-spot. Alex Alicea (0-3, RBI, BB) scratched across a run on a groundout, while Rose tallied a two-run single.
After Michael's day was done, Justin West (1.0 IP, 3 K) wound up being the lone bullpen arm needed, striking out the side in the seventh. Following a couple quiet innings, the bats got back to work with authority, plating six runs in the seventh - all with no outs.
Pike collected an RBI double, then Munroe and Eddie King Jr. (1-3, RBI, BB) both struck RBI singles. In what ended up being the final at-bat, Davis struck a 353-foot, three-run opposite field blast that just snuck inside the left field corner.
Next up for Louisville, they'll host Kentucky for the home leg of the annual Battle of the Bluegrass home-and-home series. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
More Cardinals Stories (change to H3, add group of links after)
(Photo of Peter Michael via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky