Louisville Drops Series Opener at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. - Heading down to the Palmetto State for a ranked series against Clemson, the Louisville baseball program could not hold off a late charge in the series opener, falling 7-6 on Thursday from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The No. 17 Cardinals (27-10, 9-7 ACC) are now on a seven-game road losing streak against the No. 2 Tigers (34-6, 12-4 ACC), having not won in Clemson since a 7-4 decision on Apr. 7, 2019.
Alex Alicea (2-4, RBI), Tague Davis (0-3, RBI. SF), Eddie King Jr. (1-4, RBI), Garret Pike (0-3, RBI, SH) and Zion Rose (0-5, RBI) all drove in runs; while Alicea, Lucas Moore (2-5, 2 2B) and Kamau Neighbors (2-4) combined for six of UofL's nine hits.
Louisville was quick to jump on the scoreboard, plating a trio of runs in the opening frame. Rose and Moore both scored on a fielding error, while Davis tallied a sacrifice fly.
Clemson was just as fast get going, hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame off of Casen Murphy (3.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) in his first career start. However, he was able to bounce back from the first inning long ball, twirling scoreless second and third innings.
Louisville was able to immediately bounce back, plating a pair of runs in the second off of RBI groundouts from Rose and Pike.
Other than the first inning homer, the Cardinals' bullpen was able to hold their through the first six innings. Alex Gay (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) allowed a run to come home in the fourth, but Ty Starke (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB) and Brennyn Cutts (2.0 IP, 3 K) were able to put up zeroes in the fifth and sixth.
Then the Tigers stormed in front in the seventh. Cutts started the frame, but was yanked in favor of Wyatt Danilowicz (1.2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 2 ER) after a throwing error allowed a runner to reach base. With two outs, he gave up a walk, and then a go-ahead three-run home run.
Danilowicz was able to toss a scoreless eighth, but it didn't help that Louisville's bats went ice cold after plating five runs in the first two innings. The only run scratched across after that was a fielder's choice RBI by Alicea in the eighth, and the Cardinals as a whole had just five hits in the final seven innings.
Next up for Louisville, they'll try and even up the series in game two. First pitch is slated for Friday, Apr. 18 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Louisville players: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
