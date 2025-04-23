Louisville Blasted at Kentucky, Splits Battle of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Heading 90 miles east up I-64 for a rematch against Kentucky, the Louisville baseball program could not pull through in the road leg of the annual Battle of the Bluegrass midweek series as well, instead getting run-ruled 17-5 in seven innings on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.
The No. 19 Cardinals (28-12) go 1-1 against the Wildcats (23-15) this season. They claimed a 4-3 victory in 10 innings back on Apr. 8 at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville's pitching staff struggled mightily against Kentucky. They gave up 11 hits, issued 11 walks and hit six batters, while only striking out four.
Over at the plate, it spoiled good nights from Alex Alicea (2-2, RBI, 2B), Eddie King Jr. (2-3, HR, 2 RBI), Lucas Moore (2-4, 3B) and Jake Munroe (2-3, RBI, 2B, BB), who all had multi-hit outings. Tague Davis (1-3, RBI; 1.0 IP, 1 BB 1 H) also joined Alicea, King and Munroe in driving in runs, and posted his first appearance on the mound since Mar. 25 vs. Cincinnati.
Kentucky was the first to crack the scoreboard, collecting a sacrifice fly in the opening frame. Then in the second, they started really putting pressure on Louisville with a four spot. Starting pitcher T.J. Schlageter (1.2 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) got yanked after allowing an RBI single, but then Casen Murphy (1.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 ER) proceeded to give up a three-run triple.
Louisville finally got on the scoreboard themselves in the third inning courtesy of an RBI single from Munroe, but then the Wildcats got that run back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single. King responded by launching a leadoff homer in the next frame, but in the bottom of that inning, UK added another four-spot.
Brandin Crawford (0.1 IP 2 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) was inserted to pitch the fourth, but given an early hook after giving up a leadoff home run and a sacrifice fly. However, Jared Lessman (0.2 IP, 1 BB) went on to allow a bases loaded walk and an RBI groundout.
In the fifth, Louisville started to try mounting a comeback with a three-spot. King added a sac fly to his day, while both Alicea and Davis collected RBI singles. However, these comeback efforts were immediately put to a halt in the bottom of the frame, and the 'Cats responded with seven runs.
Kian Vorster (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 H, 3 ER) was yanked after giving up a two-run homer, then Ty Starke (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 ER) got pulled after issuing a bases loaded HBP, with neither securing an out. Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER) was able to do so, but not before giving up an RBI groundout, two RBI singles, and another run on a wild pitch.
Davis moved from the field to the mound in the sixth, and mound up pitching the only scoreless frame of the night. However, Louisville showed no more signs at the plate of a potential comeback, going three-up/three-down in the sixth and seventh innings.
Next up for Louisville, they'll return home to host Florida State for a weekend series. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Apr. 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
