Louisville Mounts Comeback to Even Series vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One night removed from getting blasted in their series opener against Florida State, the Louisville baseball program was able to bounce back in game two, winning 9-4 on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Trailing 4-0 through 4.5 innings, the No. 19 Cardinals (29-13, 11-9 ACC) were able to score nine unanswered runs to even the series against the No. 4 Seminoles (31-8, 12-5 ACC). It now heads to the Sunday rubber match, where Louisville is 3-2 in such games so far this season.
Eddie King Jr. (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, BB, SF), Michael Lippe (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, BB) and Jake Munroe (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) drove in multiple runs; while Lucas Moore (3-5, RBI) joined them in having a multi-hit day. Nate Earley (0-0, RBI, SF) and Kamau Neighbors (1-4, RBI) also tallied RBIs.
Louisville also set a program record for stolen bases in a game with 14. Moore and Zion Rose (1-3, BB, HBP) swiped four bags for the most since JT Benson did so back on Apr. 13, 2024 vs. Virginia, while King and Alex Alicea (0-3, BB, HBP) stole two.
In the midst of his best season at the collegiate level, starter Peter Michael (4.1 IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 3 H, 34 ER) posted another solid outing from the mound. While Florida State struck first with an RBI double in the first, Michael rebounded for three scoreless innings afterwards.
However, the Seminoles caught back around to Michael in the fifth. After issuing a pair of one-out walks, he then gave up a two-run double to end his day. Justin West (1.2 IP, 1 H) was the first reliever out of the bullpen, and even he gave up a sacrifice fly to make it a three-run frame for FSU.
After starting the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, Louisville finally cracked the scoreboard in the fifth, with Neighbors driving in an RBI single up the middle.
With West tossing a perfect sixth, that allowed the Cardinals to make their move with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame. Munroe and King both collected RBI doubles, then Earley struck a game-tying sacrifice fly.
Louisville then captured the lead in the seventh with three more runs. King hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly, then Lippe struck a two-run double. In the next inning, they added two more runs, with Moore hitting an RBI single and Munroe collecting an RBI on a sac bunt.
West and Jake Schweitzer (2.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H) combined to pitch a scoreless, then the latter twirled a perfect eighth and scoreless ninth to shut the door.
Next up for Louisville, they'll try and capture the series vs. FSU in the finale. First pitch of is slated for Sunday, Apr. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Peter Michael via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky