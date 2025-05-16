Louisville Drops Series Opener vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off their final weekend series of the regular season, the Louisville baseball program fell to Wake Forest in the series opener between to two, dropping a 12-4 decision on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The No. 21 Cardinals (34-19, 14-14 ACC), who led 4-3 before giving up 11 unanswered runs in the final three innings, are now on a four-game losing streak. The loss to the Demon Deacons (35-18, 15-13 ACC) also puts UofL to 5-5 in conference series openers this season.
Starting pitcher Ethan Eberle (6.0 IP, 9 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 3 ER) put together a quality start and a career-day on the mound. The left-hander set a new career-high in both innings pitched and strikeouts, while facing just six over the minimum.
However, this outing was wasted by an atrocious performance by the Cardinals' bullpen. In the last three innings, they gave up three home runs and seven earned runs, while striking out just two against four walks.
Tague Davis (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Eddie King Jr. (2-3, HR, RBI, BB) both stuck home runs for Louisville, with Alex Alicea (2-3, 2B) also having a multi-hit day.
Wake Forest used a pair of home runs to strike first, launching a solo home run in the first inning, then a two-run shot in the second. This would up being the only runs given up by Eberle, as he went on to toss four straight scoreless frames.
The Cardinals didn't stay down for long after the Demon Deacons' hot start. Davis blasted a 437-foot, two-run homer in the second to get UofL on the board, Alicea tied the game in the third on a wild pitch, then King snuck a go-ahead, 403-foot solo shot just inside the left field pole in the fourth.
But when UofL made a pitching change in the seventh, Wake took full advantage. Justin West (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) allowed a go-ahead, two-run shot in the frame, Brennyn Cutts (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) would go on to pitch a scoreless eighth, but then the Deacs would collect seven more runs in the ninth.
Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) allowed a two-run double, both Alex Gay (0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER) and Brandin Crawford (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) gave up two-run homers, with the latter also giving up an RBI single, then Aaron England (0.2 IP, 1 H) allowed a two-run single.
In addition to the collapse on the mound, Louisville's bats went cold down the stretch. In the final five innings, the Cards generated just three base hits and six base runners overall.
Next up for Louisville, they'll try and even the series in game two. First pitch is slated for Friday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Kamau Neighbors: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
