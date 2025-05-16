Louisville Loses Game Two, Drops Series vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hoping to bounce back after dropping their series opener vs. Wake Forest, the Louisville baseball program fell short once again in game two of the three-game set, losing 5-4 on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The No. 21 Cardinals (34-20, 14-15 ACC) extend their losing streak to five in a row, which is their longest in a single season since dropping seven straight back in May of 2023. The series loss to the Demon Deacons (36-18, 16-13 ACC) ensures that Louisville finishes the regular season at 4-6 in ACC series.
Louisville's batters couldn't get much going on the afternoon, with Alex Alicea (3-5, RBI) being responsible for the majority of their seven base hits. Tague Davis (1-4, RBI, 2B), Garret Pike (0-5, RBI) and Zion Rose (0-2, RBI, 2 BB) also drove in runs.
The Cardinals were the first to jump on the board, with Rose collecting a sacrifice fly in the opening frame. Wake Forest wasn't far behind though, as Tucker Biven (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER) allowed a pair of solo homers in the second, although these would be his only runs allowed.
The Demon Deacons' initial lead didn't last long. George Baker (0-1, HBP) scampered home on a throwing error in the third to tie the game, then Davis notched a go-ahead RBI double an inning later.
Jake Schweitzer (2.0 IP, 2 K, 7 H, 3 ER) took over after Biven's day was done, but after putting up a zero in the sixth, the Deacs got back the lead for good in the seventh with a three-run home run.
Jack Brown (0.1 IP) and Wyatt Danilowicz (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H) combined for scoreless eighth and ninth innings, but the only offense that the Cards could generate down the stretch was an RBI groundout by Pike in the seventh.
Next up for Louisville, they'll attempt to avoid getting swept in the regular seaosn finale. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
