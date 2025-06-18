Louisville Falls Behind Early, Eliminated by Coastal Carolina in College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. - The Louisville baseball program's 2025 season has officially come to an end in the College World Series.
Facing No. 13 Coastal Carolina in the Bracket 1 final of the CWS, the Cardinals could not pull off another upset over a national seed, instead getting smashed 11-3 by the Chanticleers on Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field.
With their backs against the wall, Louisville (42-24) found themselves behind the eight ball incredibly early. Coastal Carolina (56-11) plated six runs in the first inning alone and led by as much as eight through five innings, whereas the Cardinals did not crack the scoreboard until the sixth.
Louisville ends their run in Omaha having matched the 2019 team for their best finish in the CWS. The Cards fell to No. 8 Oregon State in their opener last Friday to fall to the loser's bracket, but bounced back with a win over Arizona on Sunday, then got revenge against the Beavers on Tuesday to make it to the de facto semifinals.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina extends their winning streak to an astounding 26 consecutive, and punch their ticket to the CWS Finals. Coastal will square off against either LSU or Arkansas in the best-of-three national championship series.
On top of falling behind early, Coastal starter Riley Eikhoff significantly limited Louisville's early efforts at the plate. Over the first five innings of his 5.1-inning start, the right-hander held the Cardinals to 0-for-5 with two outs, 0-for-10 with runners on base, and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Tague Davis (1-3, RBI, 2B, BB), Kamau Neighbors (2-2, RBI, BB) and Garret Pike (2-3, RBI) drove in the only runs for Louisville, with this trio being the only Cards to reach base multiple times. Overall, despite generating 10 hits and 13 total baserunners, UofL hit just 4-for-16 with runners on base for the game.
Adding insult to injury, Louisville's collective pitching twas able to bounce back some after the first inning collapse. After giving up four hits, two hit-by-pitches and a walk in the opening frame, they gave up five hits, five walks and two HBPs for the rest of the game.
Despite having not pitched since May 17, left-hander Colton Hartman (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 HBP, 5 ER) was given the start on the mound for Louisville. He allowed the first five batters to reach base, which included a two-run single, and was given the hook after issuing a bases-loaded walk.
Jake Schweitzer (2.1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) had the unenviable task of inheriting the jam, and Coastal Carolina did damage against him as well. They collected a bases-clearing double, and then an RBI single to complete the first inning six-spot.
After the opening barrage by the Chanticleers, the Cardinals' pitching staff started to settle in some. Schweitzer ran back out and pitched a perfect second, he and T.J. Schlageter (2.1 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 2 ER) combined for a scoreless third, then Schlageter went on to put up a zero in the fourth.
That being said, Coastal still had more damage to inflict. Schlageter was chased out in the fifth after allowing runners on the corners with two outs, then Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 1 ER) proceeded to give up a two-run triple.
Even in the face of an eight-run deficit, Louisville did not quit, trimming into their deficit with a trio of runs in the sixth. Davis struck an RBI double to finally force Eikhoff out of the game, then Pike and Neighbors both collected RBI singles following the pitching change.
However, in the bottom of that frame, Coastal Carolina got two of those runs back. Brown was chased out with a pair of runners on and two outs, with Ethan Eberle (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) - who started Sunday's game vs. Arizona - taking over. Eberle then gave up an RBI single and a bases loaded HBP.
Peter Michael (1.2 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) put up a scoreless seventh, although Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 1 H) allowed an RBI single in the eighth after he got the hook. Additionally, Louisville produced just two base runners in the final three innings, squandering any chance of a miraculous comeback.
(Photo of Alex Alicea: Steven Branscombe - Imagn Images)
