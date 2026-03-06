Louisville Starts Fast, Blasts Seton Hall in Series Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off a three-game series with Seton Hall, the Louisville baseball program got their weekend started on the right foot, earning an emphatic 16-1 run-rule victory on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (8-5) bounce back after getting smoked by Morehead State this past Tuesday, which snapped a four-game winning streak. They're playing their first series against the Pirates (4-5) since 2012, when both were members of the Big East.

While they only batted in six innings, Louisville's hitters had a field day at the plate. The Cards collected 11 hits and eight walks, smacked six extra base hits, and eight different players drove in a run.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-3, HR, 6 RBI, 2B, BB) hit his sixth home run of the season, and tallied the first six-RBI day by a Card since Lucas Moore on Apr. 27, 2025 vs. FSU. Outfielder Griffin Crain (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB) hit his first career home run, while third baseman Bayram Hot (2-3, 2B, BB) joined Crain and Davis in having a multi-hit day.

The Cardinals also got a good start on the mound from Ethan Eberle (5.0 IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 1 ER). The left-hander only allowed an RBI double in the third, and it was the only extra base hits given up in the geam.

Louisville exploded out of the gates at the plate, putting up 14 runs in the blink of an eye thanks to back-to-back seven spots in the second and third innings.

Kade Elam (1-4, RBI, 2B) tallied a fielder's choice RBI to get the scoring started, Crain then scored on a fielding error, Kyle Campbell (0-2, RBI, BB) was plunked with the bases loaded, Davis smacked a bases-clearing double, then Crain came up to bat again and hit an RBI single.

An inning later, Alex Alicea (0-3, RBI, SF) opened up the third with a sacrifice fly, Lucas Moore (1-3, RBI, BB) collected an RBI single, then Davis and Crain both hit home runs. Davis' jack went 372 feet and drove in three runs, while Crain's 395-foot blast drove in two.

Louisville got two more insurance runs down the stretch. Ben Slanker (0-2, RBI, BB) hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth, then Drew Freeman (1-1, RBI, 2B) collected an RBI double in the sixth. Their bullpen also held down the fort, with Tanner Thomas (1.0 IP) and Anthony Karbowsku (1.0 IP, 1 H) each throwing scoreless innings to end the game.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the series win against Seton Hall in game two of the three game series. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky