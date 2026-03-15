Louisville Outlasts Notre Dame in Windswept Finale to Win Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With their series vs. Notre Dame heading to the rubber match, the Louisville baseball program was able to finish the job in the game three finale, winning 21-12 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (14-6, 2-1 ACC) win their opening series in conference play for the ninth time since joining the ACC, and their 16th time in Dan McDonnell's 20 years as the head coach. They also improve to 13-3-1 in their all-time regular season series against the Fighting Irish (11-6, 3-3 ACC)

On an afternoon that featured sustained 30 mph winds with gusts of close to 50, both teams took full advantage at the plate. Louisville collected 21 base hits, nine of which went for extra bases - including four home runs. Meanwhile, Notre Dame tallied 12 hits, including three homers of their own. The two squads also combined for 20 total walks.

Outfielder Ben Slanker (2-4, HR, 6 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) led the way for the Cardinals, with fellow outfielder Griffin Crain (4-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2B, 2 BB), third baseman Bayram Hot (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (3-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2B) also going yard.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) was one of the five Cards to drive in multiple runs, while shortstop Alex Alicea (4-5, BB), second baseman Kade Elam (2-5) and DH Zion Rose (2-5, RBI, BB) were three of the seven Louisville players with a multi-hit day. Every player in the lineup for UofL collected a base hit.

Louisville drew first blood in the finale, with Slanker launching a 407-foot three-run home run against the wind in the second. However, that first lead didn't last long, as right-hander Jake Bean (2.2 IP, 2 K, 5 BB, 5 H, 5 ER) then promptly surrendered game-tying three-run homer, as well as a go-ahead two-run blast. Left-hander Nicholas Ballard (1.1 IP, 2 BB, 3 H, 4 ER) had to be inserted in order to put a stop Notre Dame's third inning momentum.

As quickly as the Fighting Irish seized the lead, the Cardinals did the same in the third with a four-spot. Davis collected an RBI double, and then Slanker struck again with a bases-clearing double. Momentum briefly swung back in favor of the visiting squad, with Ballard giving up a grand slam in the fourth to but ND back in front. That being said, UofL immediately erased their deficit, with Davis driving home two more runs on a RBI single to tie the game in the fourth.

Right-hander Kian Vorster (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 ER) was able to put up a zero in the fifth, allowing Louisville to put some meaningful distance between them and Notre Dame with a five-spot in the bottom of the frame. Nugent led off with a 449-foot solo shot, Elam scored on a throwing error, outfielder Lucas Moore (1-4, RBI, SF) collected a sacrifice fly, then Crain blasted a 407-foot three-run homer.

That meaningful distance proved to be just what Louisville needed, as Notre Dame chipped into their advantage with a sixth inning three-spot. Vorster was pulled after walking the leadoff man, then lefty Ty Starke (1.1 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 2 ER) gave up a two- and one-run singles.

After Starke and right-hander Jake Schweitzer (0.2 IP) combined to put up a zero in the seventh, the Cardinals got back to work at the plate with seven insurance runs in the final two frames.

In the seventh, Crain added and RBI double to his ledger, while Nugent struck a two-run double. An inning later, Rose collected an RBI single, Crain scratched across a run on a double, then Hot launched a 365-foot two-run home run.

Additionally, the bullpen was able to keep Notre Dame at bay down the stretch. Right-hander Zane Stahl (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB) twirled a scoreless eighth, then fellow righty Brandon Shannon (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) did so as well in the ninth.

Next up for Louisville, they'll wrap up their 14-game home stand with a midweek tilt against Northern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

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(Photo of Ty Starke via University of Louisville Athletics)

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