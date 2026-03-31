Louisville Run-Rules Eastern Kentucky in Neutral Site Midweek Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making the short drive to Lexington for a neutral site midweek matchup against Eastern Kentucky, the Louisville baseball program was able to get back on the right track, earning a 17-7 seven inning run-rule victory on Tuesday from Legends Field

Considering how they had been trending as of late, the Cardinals (18-11, 4-5 ACC) secure a much needed win from a momentum standpoint. They entered their matchup with the Colonels (8-20, 3-7 ASUN) having lost five of their last seven games.

Third baseman Bayram Hot (3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2B) and outfielder Ben Slanker (1-1, HR, 4 RBI) each had four-RBI days, with first baseman Tague Davis (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) joining the two in hitting a home run. Catcher Jimmy Nugent (2-3, RBI, 2B) and second baseman Kade Elam (2-5, 2 RBI) joined Davis and Hot in having multi-hit days as well.

Louisville didn't waste any time jumping on the scoreboard, putting up a three-spot in the opening frame. Hot smoked a 431-foot two-run homer to get the scoring started, while Davis smashed a 476-foot solo homer.

This lead didn't last long, as Eastern Kentucky promptly responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the opening frame. Starter Kian Vorster (0.1 IP, 3 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) gave up a game-tying three-run homer, then after the right-hander was replaced with left-hander T.J. Schlagater (2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H), he then allowed a go ahead RBI single.

Schlageter was able to bounce back with a pair of scoreless innings in the second and third, allowing Louisville to respond with seven answered runs. Nugent re-tied the game in the third with an RBI double, then the Cardinals needed just two swings to put up six runs in the fourth: the first being a two-run double from Hot, and the second being a grand slam from Slanker.

The Colonels got a run back in the fourth, collecting an RBI double off of right-hander Jake Gregor (1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), but then UofL got right back to work with three more unanswered runs. Outfielder Lucas Moore (1-4, RBI, BB) drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth, then an inning later, Elam hit an RBI single while outfielder Kyle Campbell (1-3, RBI, BB) added an RBI groundout.

Southpaw Joe Olson (2.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 2 ER) allowed a two-run blast to EKU in the sixth after putting up and zero in the fifth, but that was then followed out by a seventh four-spot from UofL. Crain, Davis and Elam all had RBI singles, while a pinch-hitting Zach Davis (1-1, RBI, 2B) collected an RBI double. Righty Anthony Karbowski (1.0 IP, 1 H) then twirled a scoreless seventh to secure the run rule win.

Next up for Louisville, they'll travel to Duke for a three-game road series this weekend. First pitch of game one is slated for Thursday, Apr. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)