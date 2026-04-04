Louisville Avoids Gettin Swept, Claims Series Finale at Duke

DURHAM, N.C - While the Louisville baseball program was dealt a series loss at Duke, the Cardinals were at least able to salvage one game, taking down the Blue Devils 9-4 in the series finale on Saturday from Jack Coombs Field.

Louisville (19-13, 5-7 ACC) avoids getting swept for the first time since May 10-12 at North Carolina. They fell 6-3 in the series opener against Duke (21-13, 7-8 ACC) on Thursday, then dropped game two 10-8 yesterday to clinch the series loss.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI) had himself a two-home run day, bringing his season total up to 19. Designated hitter Zion Rose (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) also hit a homer, while outfielder Griffin Crain (2-4, 2B, RBI) joined the latter two in having a multi-hit day and driving in a run.

Duke struck first on the afternoon, scratching across an RBI double in the second. While the Blue Devils were the first on the scoreboard and had some success against starter Colton Hartman (4.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 8 H, 3 ER), he didn't let the wheels completely fall off. The left-hander would allow an RBI singles in the third and fourth, but did not give up any crooked numbers.

Meanwhile, after a couple quiet innings from Louisville's hitters to start the game, they proceeded to put up back-to-back crooked numbers in the third and fourth to take control.

Rose hit an RBI single for the Cardinals' first run, then Davis launched a 490-foot two-run homer to give UofL three runs in the third. Louisville then put up four runs in the next frame, with Rose collecting an RBI ground out, then Davis going yard again with a 423-foot three-run home run.

Over the final five innings, Louisville generated a handful of insurance runs. Crain notched an RBI single in the fifth, while Rose hit a 354-foot solo homer in the sixth.

Additionally, the Cardinals' bullpen held up their end of the deal. Right-hander Jack Brown (2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) put up a zero in the fifth, and only allowed a sacrifice fly in the sixth as the first reliever out of the pen. Then fellow righty Brandon Shannon (2.0 IP, 1 K, 3 H) twirled scoreless seventh and eighth innings, while lefty Aaron England (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) shut the door in the ninth.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road and head to Lexington for the first leg of their annual home-and-home rivalry series against Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 7 at 5:30 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)