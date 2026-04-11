Louisville Earns Run-Rule Shutout vs. Stanford to Even Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking on Stanford in the second game of their three-game series, the Louisville baseball program was able to bounce back in emphatic fashion, capturing a 10-0 run-rule shutout on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (20-15, 6-8 ACC) respond after falling 12-2 in their series opener against the Cardinal (15-16, 5-9 ACC) last night. It's their eighth time this season winning via run-rule.

Unlike game one of their series with Stanford, Louisville had it rolling in the batters box for game two. The Cardinals collected 10 base hits, including four for extra bases, and were a combined 9-for-18 when leading off and facing two outs.

Outfielder Lucas Moore (2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, BB) and second baseman Kade Elam (1-3, HR, 3 RBI) led the charge, combining for seven of UofL's RBI. First baseman Tague Davis (1-4, RBI), second baseman Bayram Hot (2-3, RBI, 2B, BB) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (1-3, RBI, BB) also drove in runs as well.

Louisville put up a crooked number right out of the gate, plating four runs in the opening frame. Davis collected an RBI single, Nugent pushed a run across on a groundout, while Moore drove in two runs on a single.

Following a quiet second inning, the Cardinals got right back to work, putting up back-to-back three-spots in the third and forth innings. Elam smashed a 408-foot three-run blast in the third, then in the fourth, Hot hit an RBI double while Moore added another two-run base hit with his own double.

Backing up these early fireworks, Louisville also got a great start on the mound from Ethan Eberle (6.0 IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 7 H). The left-hander not only posted his first quality start of the season, it was his first scoreless outing this year as well.

Louisville might not have cracked the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth innings, but right-hander Jake Schweitzer (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 HBP) took to the mound in the seventh and shut the door to clinch the run-rule win - although he had to work out of a bases loaded jam to do it.

Next up for Louisville, they'll try and capture their series against Stanford in the game three rubber match. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Apr. 11 at 2:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)