Louisville Gets Revenge, Takes Down Kentucky in Rematch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcoming Kentucky to Jim Patterson Stadium for the home leg of their annual home-and-home midweek series, the Louisville baseball program got revenge against the in-state arch rival, winning 14-10 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (23-18) avoid getting swept in the regular season by the Wildcats (26-13) for the first time since 2014. They previously fell 4-2 in Lexington back on Apr. 7.

Louisville's collection of hitters had a much better game than in the first matchup vs. Kentucky. They produced 13 base hits and 14 walks, and hit 6-of-8 in the leadoff spot. It made up for the Cardinals' efforts on the mound, with the Wildcats collecting 12 hits (including three home runs) and 19 total baserunners.

Outfielder Zion Rose (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, BB) and third baseman Bayram Hot (2-6, HR, 2 RBI) each hit home runs, with both coming in the seventh inning of a tie game. Outfielder Lucas Moore (2-4, RBI, 2B, 2 BB) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (2-2, RBI, 2B, 4 BB) joined them in driving in multiple runs.

Outfielder Griffin Crain (0-2, RBI, 3 BB, HBP), shortstop Zach Davis (1-4, RBI) and second baseman Kade Elam (2-4, RBI, BB) also drove in runs as well. Six Cardinals in total had multi-hit days.

Louisville was the first to crack the scoreboard, with Crain and Nugent both drawing bases loaded walks in the opening frame. Kentucky cut the lead in half in the second inning with a leadoff home run, but the Cardinals got that run back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double from Moore.

The third inning was an explosive one for both sides. Right-hander Jake Bean (2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 1 HBP, 3 ER) gave up an RBI double to see his start come to an end, then fellow righty Jake Schweitzer (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) gave up a go-ahead three-run blast to give the Wildcats a four-spot. UofL immediately took the lead back with a three-spot of their own, with Nugent scoring on an error and Rose lacing a two-run double.

Louisville then added two more in the fourth to give the back-to-back crooked numbers. Moore drew a bases loaded walk, while Nugent scored on a passed ball.

However, Kentucky had an answer to that as well. Casen Murphy (2.0 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 HBP, 1 ER) posted a zero in the fourth, but the left-hander allowed a run to come home in the fifth thanks to a balk. In the sixth, right-hander Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 1 HBP, 2 ER) allowed a leadoff homer and then game-tying groundout RBI.

Hot and Rose then both came through when it mattered most. The latter struck a 369-foot, go-ahead leadoff blast, then the former added a 418-foot two-run shot to give the Cardinals some breathing room. Elam then added an RBI single while Davis tacked on a sacrifice fly to complete a five-spot in the frame.

After Louisville jumped out with the big lead, Kentucky made things interesting. Left-hander Aaron England (1.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) put up a zero in the seventh, but then pulling in the eighth after allowing a sacrifice fly. Right-hander Peter Michael (1.2 IP, 4 K, 1 H, 1 HBP) also allowed an RBI single before finally getting out of the eighth.

Nugent added a bases loaded walk in the ninth, then Michael went back out in the bottom of the frame and shut the door.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay at home at host Clemson for a weekend series. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Apr. 24 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Zach Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images