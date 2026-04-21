MLB Standings Suggest Surprising Division Could Be in for Historic Year

Look no further than the struggles of the Red Sox, Phillies and Mets to understand that preseason projections are only as good as the paper upon which they are printed. Baseball is a funny game and the marathon nature of a 162-game season guarantees some twists and turns with surprising stretches along the way. The American League East, which many thought would be the most difficult division in baseball, sees Boston and Toronto, the defending pennant winner, floundering at the bottom will struggling to pick up victories. The National League East is upside-down as Philadelphia and New York are a combined 15-29. Meanwhile there's another division that has shocked everyone by continuing to rack up wins across the board.

Despite a solid 12-9 start the Brewers find themselves in the cellar of a division with five teams over .500. They are looking up at the 15-8 Reds, and a trio of teams (Pirates, Cubs and Cardinals) locked together at 13-9. We're only somewhere between 14-15% of the way through the year but the heartland looks as though it's going to be intensely competitive.

Since Major League Baseball went to a divisional format in 1969, there has never been an instance in which all teams in a division finished with a winning record. There have been two instances of all the teams finishing with a .500 record or better—the 2005 NL East and 1991 AL West.

MLB divisions with every team finishing .500 or better

1991 American League West standings

Team Record Games Behind Twins 95-67 -- White Sox 87-75 8.0 Rangers 85-77 10.0 Athletics 84-78 11.0 Mariners 83-79 12.0 Royals 82-80 13.0 Angels 81-81 14.0

2005 National League East standings

Team Record Games Behind Braves 90-72 -- Phillies 88-74 2.0 Marlins 83-79 7.0 Mets 83-79 7.0 Nationals 81-81 9.0

The bad news for teams in the NL Central this year is that it might be difficult to separate themselves from the pack. The good news is that playoff expansion has made it much easier to be rewarded for having an excellent year even if a division crown is not realized. Back 1991 only the Twins made the postseason from the stacked West, going on to win the World Series in an epic seven-game showcase with the Braves. In 2005 the Braves were the NL East's sole playoff representative and were quickly bounced by the Astros.

If the season ended today there would be a lot of unhappy people but the Reds, Cubs and Pirates would all be in the playoffs. The Cardinals, by virtue of a very premature tiebreaker, would be left out as well as the Brewers just a half-game behind their divisional rivals.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Red Sox 8, Tigers 6

Astros 9, Guardians 2

Reds 6, Rays 1

Marlins 5, Cardinals 3

Braves 9, Nationals 4

Orioles 7, Royals 5

Cubs 5, Phillies 1

Dodgers 12, Rockies 3

Blue Jays 5, Angels 2

Athletics 6, Mariners 4

MLB standings today

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 13-9 -- Rays 12-10 1.0 Orioles 11-12 2.5 Blue Jays 9-13 4.0 Red Sox 9-13 4.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 13-11 -- Tigers 12-11 0.5 Twins 11-11 1.0 White Sox 8-14 4.0 Royals 7-16 5.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 12-11 -- Rangers 11-11 0.5 Angels 11-13 1.5 Mariners 10-14 2.5 Astros 9-15 3.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 16-7 -- Marlins 11-12 5.0 Nationals 10-13 6.0 Phillies 8-14 7.5 Mets 7-15 8.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Reds 15-8 -- Pirates 13-9 1.5 Cubs 13-9 1.5 Cardinals 13-9 1.5 Brewers 12-9 2,0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 16-6 -- Padres 15-7 1.0 Diamondbacks 13-9 3.0 Giants 9-13 7.0 Rockies 9-14 7.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET:

Astros vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Reds vs. Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Brewers vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Braves vs. Nationals, 6:45 p.m.

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 6:45 p.m.

Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Orioles vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Phillies vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pirates vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Padres vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics vs. Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants, 9:45 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated