Louisville Loses Opener at Miami, Extend Losing Streak to Six

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Louisville baseball team took a 13-8 loss at Miami on Thursday night.

Louisville (26-24) has now lost a season-high six straight games.

The Cardinals plated the first two runs of the game on Thursday, scoring twice in the first. After a throwing error kept the inning alive with two outs, Griffin Crain sent a double down the left field line to put the Cards on top.

Miami (34-14) got one of the runs back after a leadoff triple in the bottom half of the first, however Wyatt Danilowicz kept the Canes bats off the board for the next three frames.

Things fell apart on the Cards in the fifth. Danilowicz got a flyout to start the inning before a one-out single. The southpaw exited the game after the single with an injury and the Canes immediately capitalized.

Miami sent 13 men to the plate in the inning, getting four walks and six singles on the way to a nine-run frame that put the Canes ahead for good.

Louisville ended the night scoring six of the final nine runs. The Cards got a pair of runs in the sixth on consecutive run-scoring doubles from Jimmy Nugent and Crain.

After Miami plated three in the seventh, Louisville got a grand slam off the bat of Ben Slanker in the eighth. It was Slanker’s 10thhomer of the year and third grand slam, matching Louisville’s single-season mark held by Jim LaFountain and Ben Bianco.

Crain led the way for the Cardinals with a 3-for-4 night at the plate, driving in three. Slanker had a pair of hits and the four RBIs.

The weekend series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Peter Michael: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)