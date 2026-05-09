Louisville Drops Rubber Match at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla - Taking on Miami in the rubber match of their three-game series, the Louisville baseball program could not outlast their hosts, leaving Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field having been dealt a 10-8 loss on Saturday.

The Cardinals (27-25, 11-16 ACC) not only lose the series to the Hurricanes (35-15, 15-12 ACC), they fall to 0-5 in road series in ACC play this season. UofL also drops to 1-4 in ACC rubber matches.

First baseman Tague Davis (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) went yard yet again, pushing his home run and RBI totals on the year to 33 and 91, respectively. The latter of which is a Louisville record, and the former is both a UofL and ACC record.

Outfielder Zion Rose (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) also had a multi-RBI day, while catcher George Baker (0-3, RBI) and outfielder Griffin Crain (2-5, RBI) also drove in runs. Outfielder Lucas Moore (2-5, 2B) and second baseman Kade Elam (2-5) joined Crain and Rose in collecting multiple base hits.

Louisville's 10-hit day at the plate was negated by another hapless performance from their pitching staff. Miami collected 13 base hits, generated 17 total base runners, and hit 6-of-18 with runners on base.

Louisville came out swinging, plating six runs in the first three innings of the afternoon. After Rose came home on a throwing error in the first to get the scoring started, the Cardinals followed that up with a three-spot in the second. Baker and Crain collected RBI groundouts in the frame, with Rose hit an RBI single. Then in the third, DH Jimmy Nugent (0-4, HBP) scored on a dropped strike three while Rose drew a bases loaded walk.

However, Miami was just as hot right out of the gates, and took full advantage of Cardinals starter Colton Hartman (2.1 IP, 1 K, 6 H, 5 ER), putting up seven runs in the first three innings - five of which came off of Hartman.

The left-hander allowed a two-run home run in the first, then an RBI single in the second. After giving up a two-run homer, Casen Murphy (2.1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) was inserted in his place, and promptly surrendered a go-run two-run blast himself to give the Canes a four-spot.

The pitching staffs for both dugouts then found a slight bit of stability. While Louisville's hitters went a pair of innings without scratching across a run, Murphy would pitch a scoreless fourth, while he and Peter Michael (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) combined to put up a zero in the fifth.

Davis broke UofL's scoreless stretch in the sixth, smashing a 411-foot, two-run blast. However, that was immediately countered by a three-spot from Miami in the bottom of the frame, with Michael giving up a two-run blast and left-hander Ty Starke (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 2 HBP) allowing an RBI single.

Starke pitched a scoreless seventh, but was yanked after plunking the first two batters of the eighth. Right-hander Brandon Shannon (1.0 IP, 1 K) was able to retire the side after being inserted, giving Louisville one last chance to mount a comeback. Unfortunately, the Cardinals' final three batters all struck out looking.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for the final week of the regular season, and will take on crosstown foe Bellarmine for their final midweek game of the season. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)