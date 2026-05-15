Louisville's Defense Falters, Cardinals Fall in Series Opener vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Virginia for their final series of the regular season, the Louisville baseball program got the three-game tilt started on the wrong foot, falling 8-3 on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (28-26, 11-17 ACC) fall to 1-9 in series openers this season with their loss to the Cavaliers (35-18, 14-14 ACC). Their only victory in such games came back on Apr. 24 in their sweep at Clemson.

Normally a stout offensive team, Louisville had a relatively quiet day at the plate. The Cardinals produced eight base hits, but hit just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Third baseman Bayram Hot (2-5) and shortstop Alex Alicea (2-4, RBI) had multi-hit days, while Alicea plus outfielders Ben Slanker (1-3, RBI, BB) and Zion Rose (1-5, RBI) drove in runs.

Additionally, UofL had one of their worst defensive outings of the season. They committed three errors, resulting in seven of Virginia's runs being unearned.

Left-hander Ethan Eberle (2.0 IP, 1 K, 4 BB, 5 H, 0 ER) put up a zero in the opening frame of his start, but after that, his command dipped and Louisville's defense quickly unraveled.

A fielding error allowed Virginia to crack the scoreboard in the second, which was then followed up by a two-run single. Another fielding error in the third brought home two more runs, leading to an early exit from Eberle. T.J. Schlageter (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 H) got the Cardinals out of the third, but not before the southpaw gave up an RBI single himself to give the Cavaliers back-to-back three-spots.

Through the middle innings, UofL's bullpen was able to bounce back and give their hitters at least a chance to mount a comeback. Schlageter came back out and tossed a scoreless fourth, while right-hander Kian Vorster (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 H) posted a zero in the fifth.

Virginia eventually got back on the scoreboard in the sixth, with righty Tanner Thomas (0.2 IP, 3 BB) allowing a bases loaded walk, requiring lefty Joe Olson (2.1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) to get Louisville out of the jam. In the bottom of the frame is when the Cardinals finally broke through, with Slanker hitting an RBI single. However, UVA got this run right back in the seventh, with a base runner taking advantage of stolen base attempt.

Olson would go back out to pitch the eighth and ninth, putting up zeroes in both innings to give Louisville a chance to mount a comeback. While Alicea hit an RBI single and Rose tallied a groundout RBI, both coming in the eighth, these efforts at the plate fell well short of what was needed.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the series win over Virginia in game two. First pitch is slated for Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)