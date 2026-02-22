Louisville Falls to Auburn in Ranked Matchup

ARLINGTON, Tex, - Wrapping up their weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, the Louisville baseball program found themselves on the losing end of a ranked matchup with Auburn, dropping a 10-6 decision on Saturday from Globe Life Field.

The No. 15 Cardinals (3-4) go to 1-2 in the round robin in-season tournament, previously taking down Nebraska on Friday and falling to Michigan on Saturday. It's just the third time in Dan McDonnell's 20 years as the head coach that UofL is under .500 through the first seven games of a season, with the two other times being 2007 and 2024.

Louisville's efforts on the mound certainly left a lot to be desired. They gave up 13 hits and six walks to Auburn, with five of their seven pitchers getting charged with an earned run. The Cardinals have already allowed double digit hits in four games this season.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) and outfielder Kyle Campbell (2-4) both had multi-hit days, with Davis, shortstop Kade Elam (0-2, RBI, SF) and second baseman A.J. Martin (1-4, RBI) being the only Cards to drive in runs. As a team, the Cardinals generated just seven base hits and three walks, struck out 13 times, and hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Despite having a fantastic outing last week in the season-opening series vs. Michigan State, Wyatt Danilowicz (3.0 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 3 ER) didn't post a great start against Auburn. The right-hander gave up an RBI single in the second, another run came home in the third during a stolen base attempt, then he allowed a leadoff home run in the fourth to see his day come to an end.

After fellow-righty Jake Schweitzer (3.0 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 1 ER) came in the get Louisville out of the fourth, their batters finally woke up in the bottom of the frame. Following a single from Campbell, Davis launched a 399-foot home run to give Louisville their first two runs of the game.

While Schweitzer gave up a solo homer in the fifth, he was able to rebound with a scoreless sixth. In the bottom of that frame, the Cards were able to get their deficit back to just one run, courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Elam.

This wound up being the closest that Louisville would get to mounting a comeback, as Auburn then proceeded to put up a five-spot in the seventh.

Jack Brown (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 HBP, 2 ER) was inserted to start the frame, but the righty was given an early hook after allowing two of his three batters faced to reach base. Left-hander Aaron England (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) took over, but proceeded to give up a bases loaded walk, two-run single and solo home run, as well as another run on a pickoff attempt.

Fellow southpaw T.J. Schlageter (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) got Louisville out of the seventh, but went on to allow an RBI single in the eighth. Right hander Jake Gregor (0.1 IP) had to finish the frame and righty Zane Stahl (1.0 IP, 1 K) posted a scoreless ninth to give Louisville a chance to mount a comeback.

Louisville threatened to do just that, putting up three runs in the ninth. Martin collected an RBI single, then he and Bayram Hot (1-2, 2 BB) both scampered home on a dropped strike three that led to a throwing error. However, this was all they could muster in the final frame.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return to Jim Patterson Stadium, kicking off a 14-game home stand with a midweek matchup with Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

(Photo of T.J. Schlageter: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

