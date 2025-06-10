Louisville 1B Tague Davis Earns Freshman All-American Honors
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville first baseman Tague Davis earned a pair of freshman All-America laurels as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game released its teams.
Davis was a first team selection by Perfect Game and was voted to the NCBWA second team, becoming the 21st player in program history to be named a Freshman All-American and the 18th under Dan McDonnell.
The Philadelphia native set the Louisville standard for home runs by a freshman, launching 18 so far in his first season. Davis surpassed Chris Dominguez (15) and Alex Binelas (14) for the top mark in program history.
Heading into the College World Series, Davis is hitting .286 with eight doubles, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. The 18 home runs were tied for the ACC lead during the regular season.
The Louisville first baseman had three multi-homer games during ACC play – Cal, Boston College and NC State – as well as a walk-off home run against St. John’s early in the season.
Davis was a third team All-ACC selection this spring, as well as a member of the ACC All-Freshman team.
Davis and the Cardinals continue their postseason journey this week with Louisville’s sixth College World Series appearance. Louisville opens with Oregon State on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Omaha, Neb.
(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
