Tucker Biven 2025 MLB Draft Profile
Prospect: Tucker Biven
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
School: Louisville
Year: True Junior
Bat/Throws: R/R
Height/Weight: 6-1/210
Background
Born February 21, 2004 (age 21) to parents Jessica and Josh Biven, the latter of which formerly played for UofL in the 1990's. A native of New Albany, Ind, he lettered four years in both baseball and basketball at New Albany HS. Biven the majority of his damage in high school at the plate, being a two-time Class 4A All-State selection at shortstop, while also getting named a ABCA/Rawlings High School Gold Glove selection as a senior. He was also a 1,000-point scorer for New Albany's basketball team.
Coming out of high school, Biven was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Indiana, and the No. 88 prospect in the entire Class of 2022. He had his choice of schools to attend, and also was generating some late-round buzz in the 2022 MLB Draft, but chose to follow in his father's footsteps and attend Louisville.
For his freshman year in 2023, Biven only had a handful of at-bats, going 2-for-6 with a pair of walks. Conversely, he saw a lot more action as a pitcher, making 16 appearance and four starts. In 33.2 total innings pitched, he posted a 4.81 ERA, and struck out 26 batter against 21 walks.
For his sophomore season, Biven made the decision to focus exclusively on pitching, and it wound up benefitting him greatly. He became Louisville's go-to closer, making a team-best 2 appearances - all of which were saves. He finished the year with a 3.82 ERA, which was the third-best on the team, had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 40-10 in 35.1 innings of work, and captured a team-best five saves.
Later that summer, Biven earned a spot on the on the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. While he made just one appearance in the 21st International Friendship Series vs. Chinese Tapei, he made it count, striking out five and allowing only two hits in 2.2 innings of relief.
For his junior year this past season, Biven started the season in the bullpen, but made the transition to the starting rotation over the final month of the season, making five starts with 23 total appearances. He posted a 3.71 ERA in 43.2 total innings, striking out 36 against 22 walks, while also earning four saves.
Scouting Report
MLB Draft Prospect Rankings:
- MLB.com: N/A
- Baseball America: No. 348
Strengths
- Led by a very good one-two punch with his fastball and slider. Heater typically sits around 92-94mph, but has good sinking action on it and can touch 96-97mph. His slider, which sits around 83-85mph, features a lot of late life and generates a ton swings and misses.
- Has a compact windup and delivery, making it somewhat hard for pitchers to pick up on the ball. With his two-way background, he's also one of the better defensive pitchers in the draft class.
- Biven has some versatility in what could do at the next level. Had a standout 2024 exclusively as a reliever, then posted a 3.20 ERA in his five starts in 2025.
Weaknesses
- Biven's strikeout rate took a massive nosedive, going from 25.0 percent in 2024 to 17.9 percent in 2025. Also posted a career opponent's batting average of .273 in college.
- While he had a pair of clutch relief outings in the 2025 College World Series, he had some overall regression as a reliever. In his 16 non-NCAA Tournament relief appearances as a junior, he had a 5.21 ERA.
- While he has a four-pitch repertoire, his 77-79mph curveball and 85-88mph changeup aren't nearly as effective as his two primary pitches.
(Photo of Tucker Biven: Michelle Hutchins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
