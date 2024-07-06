Will Smith Blasts Three Home Runs in Dodgers' Win Over Brewers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since making his MLB debut, Will Smith has developed into one of the best catchers in all of the majors. On Friday, his offensive prowess was on full display.
The former Louisville catcher and current backstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers put together one of the best single-game performances of the 2024 MLB season against the Brewers. He launched not one, not two, but three solo home runs vs. Milwaukee, the latter of which was a game-tying blast in the seventh. He also drew two walks to reach base in all five plate appearances, helping L.A. come out on top with an 8-5 win.
Smith becomes just the fourth Dodgers catcher to ever have a three-homer game, joining Hall-of-Famers Roy Campanella and Mike Piazza, plus Yasmani Grandal.
The catcher is in the midst of another stellar season in the majors. As of July 2, he is batting .276/.349/.502 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 18 doubles and 30 walks drawn over 73 games played. In the National League so far this season, both his OPS of .851 and adjusted OPS of 140 rank 10th.
Smith has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization after being selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Since being called up in 2019, he has collected 105 home runs with 359 RBI, while batting a slash line of .263/.356/.486 in 557 total games. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
On a loaded 2016 Louisville baseball squad, the Derby City native and Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the brightest stars. That season as a junior, he slashed .382/.480./.567 - leading the team in all three categories - while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 43 RBI. He was named a 2016 Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Will Smith: Kiyoshi Mio - USA TODAY Sports)
