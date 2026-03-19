World Series Odds for Every MLB Team Following World Baseball Classic (Dodgers Still Massive Favorites)

Congratulations to Venezuela for winning the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game. Venezuela only lost once on its journey to the championship, and now we can fully set our sights on the upcoming MLB season.

With opening day getting closer and closer, let’s take a look at 2026 World Series Odds for every MLB team after the World Baseball Classic

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

Los Angeles Dodgers: +230

New York Yankees: +1000

Seattle Mariners: +1200

New York Mets: +1300

Toronto Blue Jays: +1500

Philadelphia Phillies: +1600

Boston Red Sox: +1600

Atlanta Braves: +1800

Chicago Cubs: +1800

Detroit Tigers: +2000

Baltimore Orioles: +2200

Houston Astros: +2500

Milwaukee Brewers: +3500

San Diego Padres: +3500

Texas Rangers: +3000

Kansas City Royals: +4000

Cincinnati Reds: +5500

San Francisco Giants: +6000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +6500

Cleveland Guardians: +7000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +7000

Tampa Bay Rays: +8000

Athletics: +8000

Minnesota Twins: +10000

Miami Marlins: +20000

Los Angeles Angels: +25000

St. Louis Cardinals: +30000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Chicago White Sox: +50000

Washington Nationals: +50000

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are still overwhelming favorites at +230. Their odds haven’t moved since before spring training , nor should they have.

The Yankees and Mariners now have a bit of breathing room ahead of the Blue Jays, who moved from +1400 to +1500 in the last month, while the Mets have gained that equity at +1300 from +1400.

One of the biggest moves in terms of contenders in the Tigers going from +2500 before spring training down to +2000. The Astros (+2200 to +2500), Brewers (+2800 to +3500), and Padres (+2800 to +3500) lost some of that equity.

Going down the board, the Reds saw their odds lengthen from +4000 to +5500 since before spring training, and the Guardians went from +5000 to +7000 as well.

The Pirates have gone from +10000 to +6500 after a strong showing from Paul Skenes in the World Baseball Classic, as well as top prospect Konnor Griffin’s impressive spring training.

Another young team gaining a bit of steam is the Athletics, moving from +10000 to +8000.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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