World Series Odds for Every MLB Team Following World Baseball Classic (Dodgers Still Massive Favorites)
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Congratulations to Venezuela for winning the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game. Venezuela only lost once on its journey to the championship, and now we can fully set our sights on the upcoming MLB season.
With opening day getting closer and closer, let’s take a look at 2026 World Series Odds for every MLB team after the World Baseball Classic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +230
- New York Yankees: +1000
- Seattle Mariners: +1200
- New York Mets: +1300
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1500
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1600
- Boston Red Sox: +1600
- Atlanta Braves: +1800
- Chicago Cubs: +1800
- Detroit Tigers: +2000
- Baltimore Orioles: +2200
- Houston Astros: +2500
- Milwaukee Brewers: +3500
- San Diego Padres: +3500
- Texas Rangers: +3000
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- Cincinnati Reds: +5500
- San Francisco Giants: +6000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +6500
- Cleveland Guardians: +7000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +7000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +8000
- Athletics: +8000
- Minnesota Twins: +10000
- Miami Marlins: +20000
- Los Angeles Angels: +25000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +30000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
- Chicago White Sox: +50000
- Washington Nationals: +50000
Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are still overwhelming favorites at +230. Their odds haven’t moved since before spring training, nor should they have.
The Yankees and Mariners now have a bit of breathing room ahead of the Blue Jays, who moved from +1400 to +1500 in the last month, while the Mets have gained that equity at +1300 from +1400.
One of the biggest moves in terms of contenders in the Tigers going from +2500 before spring training down to +2000. The Astros (+2200 to +2500), Brewers (+2800 to +3500), and Padres (+2800 to +3500) lost some of that equity.
Going down the board, the Reds saw their odds lengthen from +4000 to +5500 since before spring training, and the Guardians went from +5000 to +7000 as well.
The Pirates have gone from +10000 to +6500 after a strong showing from Paul Skenes in the World Baseball Classic, as well as top prospect Konnor Griffin’s impressive spring training.
Another young team gaining a bit of steam is the Athletics, moving from +10000 to +8000.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop