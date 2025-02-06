Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 84, Boston College 58

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win at the Eagles.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) during the first half at Conte Forum.
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) during the first half at Conte Forum. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Louisville men's basketball is back in the win column, bouncing back from a loss that snapped their 10-game win streak with a 84-58 drubbing at Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an early 12-0 run starting at the 13:55 mark to take a 16-4 lead midway through the first half. After a BC run that cut the UofL lead to five, the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run to secure its biggest lead of the half of 15, to go into the locker with the score 29-14.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards used a 17-2 that spanned 4:55 to stretch the lead to 26, capped off by a corner three by Khani Rooths.
  • Louisville shot 34-68 (50%) from the field, 9-23 (39.1%) from deep and 7-11 (63.6%) from the free-throw line.
  • Boston College shot 23-60 (38.3%) from the field, 6-20 (30%) from behind the arc and 6-11 (54.5%) from the charity stripe.
  • The Cardinals out-rebounded the Eagles 44-32 on the night, with 12 coming off the offensive glass.
  • UofL held the advantage inside, scoring 48 points in the paint compared to just 28 for Boston College.

Player Notes:

  • J’Vonne Hadley recorded a game-high 22 points on 8-12 (66%) shooting, including 2-2 from deep, while contributing four rebounds, one assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of action. This marks the second 20-point game on the season and the fifth of his college career.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 19 points on 8-15 (53%) shooting, while hauling in eight rebounds to go along with six assists, one block, and a steal in 36 minutes of play.
  • Aboubacar Traore chipped in nine points and hauled in a season high 11 rebounds in just 11 minutes of play.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Bob DeChiara.

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) shoots the ball over Bost
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) shoots the ball over Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) stretches for a loose bal
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) stretches for a loose ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) shoots the ball over Loui
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) shoots the ball over Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) controls the bal while Louisville
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) controls the bal while Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) defends during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) battles for position with L
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) battles for position with Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball over Boston Col
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball over Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) controls the ball while Louisville
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) controls the ball while Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) defends during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) passes the ball past Louisv
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) passes the ball past Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) controls the ball during
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) controls the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to grab a rebound during
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to grab a rebound during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) controls the ball during the
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) controls the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) controls the ball while B
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) controls the ball while Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket past
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

