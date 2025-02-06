Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 84, Boston College 58
The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win at the Eagles.
In this story:
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Louisville men's basketball is back in the win column, bouncing back from a loss that snapped their 10-game win streak with a 84-58 drubbing at Boston College.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an early 12-0 run starting at the 13:55 mark to take a 16-4 lead midway through the first half. After a BC run that cut the UofL lead to five, the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run to secure its biggest lead of the half of 15, to go into the locker with the score 29-14.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards used a 17-2 that spanned 4:55 to stretch the lead to 26, capped off by a corner three by Khani Rooths.
- Louisville shot 34-68 (50%) from the field, 9-23 (39.1%) from deep and 7-11 (63.6%) from the free-throw line.
- Boston College shot 23-60 (38.3%) from the field, 6-20 (30%) from behind the arc and 6-11 (54.5%) from the charity stripe.
- The Cardinals out-rebounded the Eagles 44-32 on the night, with 12 coming off the offensive glass.
- UofL held the advantage inside, scoring 48 points in the paint compared to just 28 for Boston College.
Player Notes:
- J’Vonne Hadley recorded a game-high 22 points on 8-12 (66%) shooting, including 2-2 from deep, while contributing four rebounds, one assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of action. This marks the second 20-point game on the season and the fifth of his college career.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 19 points on 8-15 (53%) shooting, while hauling in eight rebounds to go along with six assists, one block, and a steal in 36 minutes of play.
- Aboubacar Traore chipped in nine points and hauled in a season high 11 rebounds in just 11 minutes of play.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Bob DeChiara.
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published