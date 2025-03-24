Louisville Report

Louisville Men's Basketball 2024-25 Transfer Tracker

Tracking who is transferring out of the Louisville men's basketball program during the 2024-25 academic year, and who is transferring in.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot cheers during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially transfer portal season.

Mar. 24 marked the first day of the 30-day transfer window for college basketball, meaning that players across the sport have until Apr. 22 officially enter the portal.

While the Louisville men's basketball program won't have to be as active as they were last offseason when head coach Pat Kelsey had to recruit an entirely brand new roster, there are a handful of open roster spot that will have to be filled via the portal. There's also, of course, the possibility of a returner opting to transfer as well.

Related: Louisville Men's Basketball Scholarship Chart

This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Transferring In (0)

  • This section will be updated when Louisville lands a commitment from out of the transfer portal.

Transferring Out (0)

  • This section will be updated if/when a Louisville player opts to enter the transfer portal.

(Photo of Louisville Cardinals mascot Louie: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)

