Louisville Men's Basketball 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially transfer portal season.
Mar. 24 marked the first day of the 30-day transfer window for college basketball, meaning that players across the sport have until Apr. 22 officially enter the portal.
While the Louisville men's basketball program won't have to be as active as they were last offseason when head coach Pat Kelsey had to recruit an entirely brand new roster, there are a handful of open roster spot that will have to be filled via the portal. There's also, of course, the possibility of a returner opting to transfer as well.
This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Transferring In (0)
- This section will be updated when Louisville lands a commitment from out of the transfer portal.
Transferring Out (0)
- This section will be updated if/when a Louisville player opts to enter the transfer portal.
(Photo of Louisville Cardinals mascot Louie: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)
