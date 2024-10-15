Louisville Women's Basketball Picked to Finish Fourth in 2024 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Tuesday, and Louisville was selected to finish fourth in the conference race, according to a vote of the league's 18 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.
Notre Dame was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, with NC State, Duke, Louisville and Florida State rounding out the top five. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo earned Preseason ACC Player of the Year honors.
The Cardinals are coming off of a rare disappointing 2023-24 season. They went 24-10 for the year, and lost in their NCAA Tournament opener for the first time under head coach Jeff Walz.
But there is hope and optimism for a big season in year 18 under Walz. Louisville brings back impact players like Jayda Curry and Olivia Cochran, and bring in the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation per ESPN.
Louisville tips off the regular season in the City of Lights, facing UCLA in Paris, France as part of the Aflac Oui-Play on Monday, Nov. 4.
ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff - 2024 Preseason Poll (79 votes)
Preseason Player of the Year
Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Preseason All-ACC Team (First-place votes – 79 voters)
Hannah Hidalgo So., G, Notre Dame 921 (62 first-place votes)
Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State 734 (9 first-place votes)
Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State 527 (2 first-place votes)
Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State 473 (1 first-place vote)
Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame 457 (4 first-place votes)
Sonia Citron, Jr., G, Notre Dame 331
Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State 315
Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina 308
Reigan Richardson, Sr., G, Duke 202
Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia 193 (1 first-place vote)
Newcomer Watch List
Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke 222
Imari Berry, Fr., G, Louisville 180
Kate Koval, Fr., F, Notre Dame 177
Zamareya Jones, Fr., G, NC State 116
Liza Karlen, Gr., F, Notre Dame 109
- Notre Dame (70), 1726
- NC State (8), 1617
- Duke, 1446
- Louisville, 1370
- Florida State, 1335
- North Carolina, 1279
- Stanford (1), 1214
- Miami, 883
- Virginia, 877
- Georgia Tech, 855
- Syracuse, 801
- Virginia Tech, 786
- Clemson, 553
- California, 546
- Boston College, 533
- SMU, 274
- Wake Forest, 25918. Pitt, 233
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X