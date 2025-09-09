Louisville Men's Basketball's 2025-26 ACC Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two weeks after announcing their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, the Louisville men's basketball program now knows their full slate of games for year two under head coach Pat Kelsey.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2025-26 men's basketball conference schedule Tuesday. It's their first season moving back to an 18-game conference slate after playing 20 for six seasons.
The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 30 or 31, when travel to the West Coast for a matchup at Cal.
Under the current format, ACC teams have a primary partner and variable partner. The primary partner is a fixed home-and-away opponent on a year-to-year basis, and the variable partner is a home-and-away opponent that changes every season.
Louisville will take on Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech at home; while going on the road to face Cal, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest. The Cardinals will play SMU (primary) and Duke (variable) twice this season.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2025-26 Schedule:
BOLD: Home, Italics: Away/Neutral
- Oct. 24: Kansas^
- Oct. 28: Bucknell^
- Nov. 3: South Carolina State
- Nov. 6 Jackson State
- Nov. 11: Kentucky
- Nov. 15. Ohio
- Nov. 21: Cincinnati (Heritage Bank Center)
- Nov. 24: Eastern Michigan
- Nov. 26: NJIT
- Dec. 3: Arkansas
- Dec. 6: Indiana (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
- Dec. 13: Memphis
- Dec. 16: Tennessee
- Dec. 20: Montana
- Dec. 29/30: Cal
- Jan. 2: Stanford
- Jan. 6/7: Duke
- Jan. 10: Boston College
- Jan. 13/14: Virginia
- Jan. 17: Pitt
- Jan. 24: Virginia Tech
- Jan. 26: Duke
- Jan. 31: SMU
- Feb. 3/4: Notre Dame
- Feb. 7: Wake Forest
- Feb. 9: NC State
- Feb. 14: Baylor (Dickies Arena)
- Feb. 17/18: SMU
- Feb. 21: Georgia Tech
- Feb. 23: North Carolina
- Feb. 28: Clemson
- Mar. 3/4: Syracuse
- Mar. 7: Miami
*non-conference
^exhibition
