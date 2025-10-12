Louisville Cracks Top-15 of 2025-26 Preseason KenPom Rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025-26 season just three weeks away, various preseason polls, lists and rankings are starting to trickle out all across the collegiate basketball landscape.
One of which is the KenPom predictive ratings system, regarded as among the more trusted statistical models in the sport. On Sunday, the 2025-26 preseason KenPom ratings were released.
Heading into year two under head coach Pat Kelsey, the Louisville men's basketball program is regarded as a team that can not only win the ACC, but can contend for a national title. Their initial KenPom ranking reflects this sentiment.
The Cardinals debut as the No. 14 team in college basketball with an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.14.
As far as their offense vs. defense preseason splits, both sides are highly regarded, but one side of the floor more so than the other. Their offensive efficiency of 120.6 comes in as the fifth-best in Division I, behind only Purdue, UConn, Florida and BYU. Conversely, their defensive efficiency of 96.4 sits at 38th nationally, and fourth in the ACC.
The Cardinals currently projected to go 23-8 over the course of the regular season, and 13-5 in conference play. UofL is project to finish as the runner-up in the ACC regular season standings, second only to Duke at 14-4 in league play.
Louisville starts the season as the No. 2 team in the ACC, according to KenPom, with Duke claiming the top preseason spot in the league. Houston, Florida, Purdue, Kentucky and UConn consist of the top five nationally.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
Louisville's season-opener against South Carolina State is scheduled to kick for Saturday, Nov. 3 at the KFC Yum! Center.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky