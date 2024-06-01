Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2025 Big Board 1.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a whirlwind last couple months for Pat Kelsey. The new head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program has the arduous task of not only getting a new staff in place, but completely overhauling the Cardinals' roster for the 2024-25 season.
However, he has been looking towards the future, too. As of this writing, has extended scholarship offers to 14 uncommitted Class of 2025 recruits.
That being said, who else is Louisville targeting, and who currently holds a scholarship offer? Let's take a look at the board as whole, as well as individual breakdowns, both sorted alphabetically by last name:
Point Guard
Shooting Guard
Small Forward
Power Forward
Center
Nigel James
Brayden Burries
Shelton Henderson
Nate Ament
Malachi Moreno
Jasper Johnson
Isiah Harwell
Niko Bundalo
Kaden Magwood
Acaden Lewis
Trent Sisley
J.J. Mandaquit
Isaiah Sealy
Nate Ament
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Warrenton (Va.) Highland School
Top Offers: Creighton, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9935 (18th)
Note: Louisville recently watched Ament play for Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB circuit on their early May stop in Birmingham, Ala.
Niko Bundalo
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 195 pounds
School: Hudson (Oh.) Western Reserve Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Creighton, Michigan State, Texas, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9903 (23rd)
Note: Louisville was also in to scout Bundalo with Wildcat Select on the Birmingham leg of the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
Brayden Burries
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt
Top Offers: Arizona, Duke, Houston, Kansas, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9945 (13th)
Note: Burries is one of the highest-ranked prospects to be offered, and is averaging 21.2 points per game so far for Strive for Greatness on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Isiah Harwell
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy
Top Offers: Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas North Carolina, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9973 (8th)
Note: Harwell is the highest-ranked prospect to hold a Louisville offer. Helped the US win gold at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Shelton Henderson
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
School: Bellaire (Tex.) HS
Top Offers: Houston, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9813 (46th)
Note: Along with Ament, Henderson made the final cut for the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team that will compete at the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup.
Nigel James
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran
Top Offers: Iowa, Marquette, Rutgers, St. John's, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9640 (84th)
Note: Louisville assistant Ronnie Hamilton is leading the charge with James' recruitment, while his HS coach is "great friends" with Kelsey.
Jasper Johnson
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
School: Branson (Mo.) Link Academy
Top Offers: Baylor, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9953 (11th)
Note: The Versailes, Ky. native was formerly the top-ranked player in the state before transferring. Also made the final cut for the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team.
Acaden Lewis
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends
Top Offers: Georgetown, Maryland, Michigan, St. John's, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9678 (79th)
Note: Lewis was named the 2023-24 District of Columbia MaxPreps Player of the Year after averaging averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Kaden Magwood
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia Tech, Illinois, West Virginia, Xavier
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9633 (87th)
Note: Magwood is a Louisville native who played at Western before transferring. Already has a crystal ball prediction on Rivals to land at Louisville.
J.J. Mandaquit
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
School: Herriman (Utah) Utah Prep
Top Offers: BYU, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9779 (55th)
Note: Mandaquit was the very first 2025 prospect to be offered by Kelsey at Louisville. Plans on taking a visit to campus this summer.
Malachi Moreno
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 210 pounds
School: Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing
Top Offers: Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.98th (38th)
Note: Moreno is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky. Participated in the tryout for the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, but didn't make the cut.
Isaiah Sealy
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 194 pounds
School: Springdale (Ariz.) HS
Top Offers: Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9781 (54th)
Note: During the Memphis, Tenn. leg of the Nike EYBL circuit, Sealy was named to the Third-Team of the stop.
Trent Sisley
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds
School: Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills
Top Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9701 (75th)
Note: Louisville assistant Brian Kloman conducted an in-home visit to watch Sisley work out. He plans on taking a visit to campus in the future.
(Photo of Jasper Johnson via ZagsBlog)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter