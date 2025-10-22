Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz at 2025 Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college basketball is just around the corner, and the Louisville women's basketball program held theirs on Wednesday.
Gathering in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville, head coach Jeff Walz and the entire Cardinals roster all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2025-26 season.
"Hard to believe I'm back at it, 19 years, and another media day," Walz said. "Really excited about this group. We've been making some progress, getting a little bit better each day. Having our good days and some bad days, but I'm saying we're starting to really put some good days together. Hopefully we'll continue to to see that growth.
"I've just about got everybody's name down, which is a good thing. As you go through the new portal era, you're kind of, a lot of times, just getting a new getting used to a new team, trying to get everybody together. Especially with as many international players as we have. Elif (Istanbulluoglu) was with the Turkish National Team all summer, and then their under 20. Yevi (Putra) got here about a few days into school, Laura (Ziegler) was playing with her national team's 3x3. We didn't necessarily have everybody here, but now we do, and really excited about things."
Below is the video from his Media Day press conference:
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
