What Jersey Numbers Will Louisville's Players Wear in 2026-27?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program still needs to add a couple walk-ons, but otherwise, their roster for the 2026-27 season - year three under head coach Pat Kelsey - is complete.

It's a roster that only sports two returners after 11 players departed the the program in some form or fashion following the end of the 2025-26 campaign. However, Kelsey and Co. were hard at work on the roster construction front in the weeks following the end of the season, bringing in a six-man transfer portal class and three-man high school recruiting class.

With so many new faces in the program, naturally, there are going to be a lot of new jersey numbers. So what numbers will Louisville's roster be wearing for the upcoming 2026-27 season?

Below are the jersey numbers that will be worn by each player, in numerical order, along with a history of who has previously worn that number since 1953:

Arkansas' Karter Knox reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Texas Tech during a non-conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 - Karter Knox

Most recent No. 1: J'Vonne Hadley

Others to wear No. 1: Curtis Williams, Mike James, Carlik Jones, Keith Oddo, Christen Cunningham, Lance Thomas, Tony Hicks, Anton Gill, Angel Nunez, Terrence Williams, Lorrenzo Wade, Kendall Dartez, Mac Wilkinson

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad breaks away for a layup as the Oregon Ducks host the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 - Jackson Shelstad

Most recent No. 3: Koren Johnson

Others to wear No. 3: El Ellis, Hogan Orbaugh, Jo Griffin, Trey Lewis, Chris Jones, Peyton Siva, Juan Palacios, Bryant Northern, Tony Williams, Brian Kiser, Keith Williams, Corky Cox

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard London Johnson (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

No. 5 - London Johnson

Most recent No. 5: Terrence Edwards Jr.

Others to wear No. 5: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Malik Williams, Matz Stockman, Kevin Ware, Chris Smith, Earl Clark, Taquan Dean, Brandon Bender, Marques Maybin, Alvin Sims, Mike Case, Jerry Eaves, Jerry Moreman

Garden Grove (Calif.) Veritas Prep wing Boyuan Zhang | Instagram

No. 6 - Boyuan Zhang

Most recent No. 6: Reyne Smith

Others to wear No. 6: Herb Hannah

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) controls the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

No. 7 - Alvaro Folgueiras

Most recent No. 7: Kasean Pryor

Others to wear No. 7: Dick Keffer

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard De'Shayne Montgomery (2) controls the ball against the Brigham Young University Cougars in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

No. 11 - De'Shayne Montgomery

Most recent No. 11: Kobe Rodgers

Others to wear No. 11: Dennis Evans, Fabio Basili, Mason Faulkner, Quinn Slazinski, Jay Henderson, Luke Hancock, Chris Brickley, Brandon Jenkins, Charlie Taylor, James "Boo" Brewer, Barry Sumpter, Denny Deeken, Denny Doutaz, Tim Mineard, Joe Reuther, Fred Sawyer, John Varoscak, Cliff York

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

No. 14 - Adrian Wooley

Most recent No. 14: Dre Davis

Others to wear No. 14: Anas Mahmoud, Logan Baumann, Kyle Kuric, David Smith, Butch Beard, Wade Houston, Jadie Frazier, Harold Andrews, Harold Pike, William Powell

Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr. | Instagram

No. 15 - Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Most recent No. 15: Aly Khalifa

Others to wear No. 15: Hercy Miller, Drew Schultz, Tyler Sharpe, Trent Gilbert, Tim Henderson, Samardo Samuels, Perrin Johnson, Simeon Naydenov, Travis Best, Micah Layston, Todd Howard, Shannon Fraley, Kevin Walls, Greg Deuser, Wayne Cosby, Bill Butler, Jim Price, Jim Shelton, Bill Windchy, Sam Smith, Jon Stripling, Harley Andrews, Jim Heeren, John Prudhoe

Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis | Instagram

No. 22 - Isaac Ellis

Most recent No. 22: Tre White

Others to wear No. 22: Kamari Lands, Aidan Igiehon, Deng Adel, Akoy Agau, Jordan Bond, Elisha Justice, George Goode, Chad Millard, Reece Gaines, Rodney McCray, Charlie Mitchell, Tony Kinnaird, Joe Meiman, Nathan Shields, John Studer, Steve, King, Joe Liedtke, Dennis Clifford, John Turner

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals Guard Will Hanke (33) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

No. 33 - Will Hanke

Most recent No. 33: Aiden McCool

Others to wear No. 33: Matt Cross, Jordan Nwora, Mike Marra, Andre McGee, Erik Brown, Dion Edward, Beau Zach Smith, Jason McClendon, Avery Marshall, Charles Jones, Tony Kinnaird, Bill Bunton, Wayne Cosby, Rick Miles, William Hall, Nat Shields, Gordon Minner

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots the ball against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 40 - Flory Bidunga

Most recent No. 40: Matt Simons

Others to wear No. 40: Barry Sumpter, Marty Pulliam, Curt Gilstrap, Ike Whitfield, Greg Thomas, Mike Lawhon

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) is defended by UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs guard Teni SalakoChase Rawlins (22) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No. 45 - Gabe Dynes

Most recent No. 45: Brad Colbert

Others to wear No. 45: Donovan Mitchell, Muhammed Lasege, Danny Mitchell

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(Photo of Alvaro Folgueiras, De'Shayne Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)