What Jersey Numbers Will Louisville's Players Wear in 2026-27?
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program still needs to add a couple walk-ons, but otherwise, their roster for the 2026-27 season - year three under head coach Pat Kelsey - is complete.
It's a roster that only sports two returners after 11 players departed the the program in some form or fashion following the end of the 2025-26 campaign. However, Kelsey and Co. were hard at work on the roster construction front in the weeks following the end of the season, bringing in a six-man transfer portal class and three-man high school recruiting class.
With so many new faces in the program, naturally, there are going to be a lot of new jersey numbers. So what numbers will Louisville's roster be wearing for the upcoming 2026-27 season?
Below are the jersey numbers that will be worn by each player, in numerical order, along with a history of who has previously worn that number since 1953:
No. 1 - Karter Knox
Most recent No. 1: J'Vonne Hadley
Others to wear No. 1: Curtis Williams, Mike James, Carlik Jones, Keith Oddo, Christen Cunningham, Lance Thomas, Tony Hicks, Anton Gill, Angel Nunez, Terrence Williams, Lorrenzo Wade, Kendall Dartez, Mac Wilkinson
No. 3 - Jackson Shelstad
Most recent No. 3: Koren Johnson
Others to wear No. 3: El Ellis, Hogan Orbaugh, Jo Griffin, Trey Lewis, Chris Jones, Peyton Siva, Juan Palacios, Bryant Northern, Tony Williams, Brian Kiser, Keith Williams, Corky Cox
No. 5 - London Johnson
Most recent No. 5: Terrence Edwards Jr.
Others to wear No. 5: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Malik Williams, Matz Stockman, Kevin Ware, Chris Smith, Earl Clark, Taquan Dean, Brandon Bender, Marques Maybin, Alvin Sims, Mike Case, Jerry Eaves, Jerry Moreman
No. 6 - Boyuan Zhang
Most recent No. 6: Reyne Smith
Others to wear No. 6: Herb Hannah
No. 7 - Alvaro Folgueiras
Most recent No. 7: Kasean Pryor
Others to wear No. 7: Dick Keffer
No. 11 - De'Shayne Montgomery
Most recent No. 11: Kobe Rodgers
Others to wear No. 11: Dennis Evans, Fabio Basili, Mason Faulkner, Quinn Slazinski, Jay Henderson, Luke Hancock, Chris Brickley, Brandon Jenkins, Charlie Taylor, James "Boo" Brewer, Barry Sumpter, Denny Deeken, Denny Doutaz, Tim Mineard, Joe Reuther, Fred Sawyer, John Varoscak, Cliff York
No. 14 - Adrian Wooley
Most recent No. 14: Dre Davis
Others to wear No. 14: Anas Mahmoud, Logan Baumann, Kyle Kuric, David Smith, Butch Beard, Wade Houston, Jadie Frazier, Harold Andrews, Harold Pike, William Powell
No. 15 - Obinna Ekezie Jr.
Most recent No. 15: Aly Khalifa
Others to wear No. 15: Hercy Miller, Drew Schultz, Tyler Sharpe, Trent Gilbert, Tim Henderson, Samardo Samuels, Perrin Johnson, Simeon Naydenov, Travis Best, Micah Layston, Todd Howard, Shannon Fraley, Kevin Walls, Greg Deuser, Wayne Cosby, Bill Butler, Jim Price, Jim Shelton, Bill Windchy, Sam Smith, Jon Stripling, Harley Andrews, Jim Heeren, John Prudhoe
No. 22 - Isaac Ellis
Most recent No. 22: Tre White
Others to wear No. 22: Kamari Lands, Aidan Igiehon, Deng Adel, Akoy Agau, Jordan Bond, Elisha Justice, George Goode, Chad Millard, Reece Gaines, Rodney McCray, Charlie Mitchell, Tony Kinnaird, Joe Meiman, Nathan Shields, John Studer, Steve, King, Joe Liedtke, Dennis Clifford, John Turner
No. 33 - Will Hanke
Most recent No. 33: Aiden McCool
Others to wear No. 33: Matt Cross, Jordan Nwora, Mike Marra, Andre McGee, Erik Brown, Dion Edward, Beau Zach Smith, Jason McClendon, Avery Marshall, Charles Jones, Tony Kinnaird, Bill Bunton, Wayne Cosby, Rick Miles, William Hall, Nat Shields, Gordon Minner
No. 40 - Flory Bidunga
Most recent No. 40: Matt Simons
Others to wear No. 40: Barry Sumpter, Marty Pulliam, Curt Gilstrap, Ike Whitfield, Greg Thomas, Mike Lawhon
No. 45 - Gabe Dynes
Most recent No. 45: Brad Colbert
Others to wear No. 45: Donovan Mitchell, Muhammed Lasege, Danny Mitchell
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(Photo of Alvaro Folgueiras, De'Shayne Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic