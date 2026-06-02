Louisville's 2026 High School Class Officially Signed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed all three of their verbally committed prospects in the Class of 2026, the program announced Tuesday.

Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep guard Isaac Ellis and Garden Grove (Calif.) Veritas Academy forward Boyuan Zhang comprise of the Cardinals' trio of high school newcomers, which produces the No. 19 class in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports. UofL also announced the additions of their six-man transfer portal class, meaning all nine newcomers are now official.

Ekezie is without a doubt the crown jewel of this class. Originally part of the Class of 2027, the 7-foot-0, 220-pound big man reclassified to the 2026 cycle, and was still regarded as a five-star prospect. He's the top-ranked center in the class and No. 14 player overall, per the 247Sports Composite, and is the third-highest rated player to ever commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era.

He is coming off of a very good junior campaign for Southeastern Prep. In 31 games, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per games, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. He's the son of Obinna Ekezie, who was a second round pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out of Maryland.

“When an opportunity to add a player like Obinna Ekezie presents itself, you have to capitalize,” head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. “We believe that Obi’s talent far surpasses the attributes that led to him being the #1 rated center in his class. It’s his instincts and intellect that separate him, and he truly is one of the nation’s premier prospects. He’s an exceptional rebounder, shot blocker, and sees the game much like a veteran would. On the offensive end, his length, explosiveness and timing make him a significant threat as both a roller and post-up threat; combine that with his capability as a passer and shooter and you have a nightly matchup nightmare.”

Zhang is also a highly-regarded prospect, regarded as the No. 18 small forward and 49th-ranked player overall by the Composite. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing and native of Shanxi, China put together an excellent senior season for Veritas Academy. In 14 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the field. He earned Second-Team All-Nike EYBL Scholastic League honors for his efforts.

“Boyuan Zhang is a producer,” Kelsey said. “Bo was the second leading scorer in the EYBL Scholastic league this season, playing for a Veritas team that competed against some of the top competition in the country. Globally, Bo has been a standout in FIBA competition representing his home country of China. Known for playing with passion, energy and toughness, he brings great size, versatility and an advanced knack for scoring. We are beyond excited to watch Bo continue his rapid development in our system.”

As for Ellis, the three-star prospect reclassified back to the Class of 2026 this past May after originally moving to the 2027 cycle last fall. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard is the reigning OTE MVP, averaging 29.3 points, 8.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game with YNG Dreamerz. He also shot 40.8 percent from the field, 34.5 percent on three-point tries and 76.9 percent on free throw attempts.

“It is for good reason that Isaac Ellis is the reigning MVP of the highly regarded OTE league,” Kelsey said. “His production and video game-like statistics speak for themself. He’s a highly dynamic guard that can both score and pass. Beyond that, Isaac is a phenomenal human being. Isaac grew up breaking down the pick and roll at the breakfast table and comes from a family of extremely high-IQ basketball minds. He will be an outstanding addition to our culture, and his competitiveness will drive results every day that he’s on campus. We’re beyond excited about his early addition to our program.”

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(Photo of Obinna Ekezie Jr. via Instagram)