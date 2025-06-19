Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2026 Big Board 1.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, the Louisville men's basketball program is gearing up for a 2025-26 season in which they will likely be one of the top teams in the sport.
They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility. Entering year two under Kelsey, Louisville is regarded by many to be a top 5-10 team in college basketball.
That being said, Kelsey and his staff continue to look towards the future. As of June 19, the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to 26 recruits in the Class of 2026, including 15 of the 24 players that are regarded as five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.
So who is Louisville currently targeting and has extended an offer to? Let's take a look at the board as whole, as well as individual breakdowns, both sorted by position then alphabetically by last name:
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
Jason Crowe Jr.
Ikenne Alozie
Kayden Allen
Toni Bryant
Latrell Allmond
Taylen Kinney
Yohance Conner
Cole Cloer
Christian Collins
Arafan Diane
Dylan Mingo
Jordan Smith Jr.
Jalyn Collingwood
Adonis Ratliff
Favour Ibe
Neiko Mundey
Anthony Felesi
Darius Ratliff
Deron Rippey Jr.
Jaxon Richardson
Cameron Williams
Tyran Stokes
Anthony Thompson
Abdou Toure
Christopher Washington Jr.
Gabe Weis
Point Guard
Jason Crowe Jr.
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds
School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS
Top Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, UCLA, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9975 (6th)
Quick Note: Originally offered by former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne in March of 2023.
Taylen Kinney
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite
Top Offers: Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, UConn
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9940 (14th)
Quick Note: One of Louisville's top targets in the cycle. Took an official visit to the Cardinals back on June 5.
Dylan Mingo
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran
Top Offers: Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, St. John's, UConn
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9970 (8th)
Quick Note: The most recent 2026 prospect to be extended a Louisville offer, receiving his on May 27.
Neiko Mundey
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Hyattsville (Mary.) Shabach Christian
Top Offers: Illinois, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9710 (75th)
Quick Note: Mundey was the third prospect in the cycle to receiver an offer by Kelsey and his staff, getting offered back in May of 2024.
Deron Rippey Jr.
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy
Top Offers: Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9924 (17th)
Quick Note: Offered by Louisville last June, and was one of the first prospects in the cycle to take an official visit, attending the game vs. Tennessee on Nov. 9.
Shooting Guard
Ikenna Alozie
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
School: Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian
Top Offers: Arizona, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, St. John's, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9957 (10th)
Quick Note: Kelsey's staff recently watched Alozie at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, and has stated his interest in potentially visiting Louisville.
Yohance Conner
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy
Top Offers: Auburn, Illinois, LSU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9281 (152nd)
Quick Note: Received a Louisville offer this past July.
Jordan Smith Jr.
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
School: Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic
Top Offers: Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9990 (3rd)
Quick Note: Took an official visit to campus in between their two exhibitions this past October, and Louisville has routinely been in contact ever since.
Small Forward
Kayden Allen
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
School: Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Top Offers: Auburn, Kansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9905 (21st)
Quick Note: Was one of the first high school prospects to receive a scholarship offer by Kelsey, coming on Apr. 21, 2024.
Cole Cloer
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 185 pounds
School: Greensboro (N.C.) Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9863 (31st)
Quick Note: Took an unofficial visit to Louisville after getting offered last July.
Jalyn Collingwood
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends
Top Offers: Murray State, Norfolk State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Received an offer from Louisville in May of 2024.
Anthony Felesi
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: Hurricane (Utah) Prep
Top Offers: BYU, LSU, Oregon, UCLA, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9832 (39th)
Quick Note: Offered by Louisville this past September.
Jaxon Richardson
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Columbus
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9915 (20th)
Quick Note: Is the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, and took an unofficial visit for Louisville's game vs. FSU on Feb. 22.
Tyran Stokes
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 245 pounds
School: Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame
Top Offers: Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9999 (1st)
Quick Note: The Cardinals' unquestioned top target in the class. Is a Louisville native, and was the first prospect in the cycle to take an official visit, coming back on Oct. 4.
Anthony Thompson
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 185 pounds
School: Hudson (Oh.) Western Reserve Academy
Top Offers: Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9956 (11th)
Quick Note: Named Louisville to his top 15 schools this past April, and has expressed interest in taking a visit to campus.
Abdou Toure
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds
School: West Haven (Conn.) Notre Dame
Top Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9900 (24th)
Quick Note: Was extended a scholarship offer by the Cardinals this past July.
Christopher Washington Jr.
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 175 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Providence Christian
Top Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Michigan, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9901 (23rd)
Quick Note: Was among the several prospects watched by Louisville's staff at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, also expressed that he wants to visit.
Gabe Weis
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 170 pounds
School: Montverde (Fla.) Academy
Top Offers: Clemson, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Xavier
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9194 (166th)
Quick Note: Originally offered by the previous staff in Nov. of 2023.
Power Forward
Toni Bryant
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 215 pounds
School: Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Top Offers: Clemson, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9946 (12th)
Quick Note: High school teammates with Kayden Allen, was offered by Louisville this past August.
Christian Collins
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 200 pounds
School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Top Offers: Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9988 (4th)
Quick Note: Louisville extended a scholarship offer this past January, and have slowly started to invest more time here.
Adonis Ratliff
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac
Top Offers: Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers, Stanford, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9739 (62nd)
Quick Note: He and his twin brother Darius were both offered this past May by Louisville.
Darius Ratliff
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 195 pounds
School: White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac
Top Offers: Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers, Stanford, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9827 (41st)
Quick Note: He and his twin brother Adonis were both offered this past May by Louisville.
Cameron Williams
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 200 pounds
School: Phoenix (Ariz.) St. Mary's
Top Offers: Arizona, Duke, Indiana, Purdue, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9919 (19th)
Quick Note: Was offered by Louisville less than a month ago, and was among their targets to participate in the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Center
Latrell Allmond
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 225 pounds
School: Richmond (Va.) John Marshall
Top Offers: Indiana, Georgetown, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9841st (38th)
Quick Note: Was among the first 2026 prospects to be offered by Louisville's staff, coming in late April of 2024, and also was scouted at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Arafan Diane
Vitals: 7-foot-1, 260 pounds
School: Norwalk (Iowa) United Prep
Top Offers: Florida, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, UConn
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9721 (68th)
Quick Note: Received a scholarship offer from Louisville this past October.
Favour Ibe
Vitals: 7-foot-1, 235 pounds
School: Lanham (Mary.) Mt. Zion Prep
Top Offers: Alabama, Kansas State, Michigan, Texas, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9525 (112th)
Quick Note: Is the younger brother of former Cardinal Frank Anselem-Ibe.
