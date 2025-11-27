Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 104, NJIT 47

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville scored the first eight points of the game and utilized a 13- run between 8:45 and 3:30 to extend its lead to 30 points.
Louisville moved to 30-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 18-2 run to push their advantage to as many as 57 points by the 4:11 mark.
Louisville is now 34-0 under Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.
Louisville shot 36 of 73 (49.3%) from the field, 20 of 48 (41.7%) from deep and 12 of 14 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.
Louisville pulled down a season-high 59 rebounds, including a season-high 20 offensive boards.
The rebounding margin of 38 is the largest in program history.
The Cardinals dished out 24 assists on 36 baskets, the most assists in a single game so far this season.
Louisville netted 20 3-pointers as a team, the second most in program history.
Player Notes:
Ryan Conwell scored a season-high 32 points, netting a career-high eight 3-pointers. He went 8 of 15 from the arc, shooting a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe. Conwell added in nine boards, six assists and a steal in his 24 minutes on the floor. Conwell became the third player in DI this season to log at least 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Isaac McKneely shot 50% from the 3-point line, going 5 of 10 from long range. He scored 17 points while pulling down three rebounds.
Mikel Brown Jr. filled his stat line with nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Adrian Wooley scored a season-high 15 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor with two made 3’s.
