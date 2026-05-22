Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2027 Big Board 1.0
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since year two under head coach Pat Kelsey came to close, he and his staff have been extremely hard at work on the talent acquisition front. Between their six-man transfer portal class, three-man high school recruiting class and two returners, the Cardinals are viewed as, at minimum, a top-15 team in the sport for the 2026-27 season.
While Kelsey and Co. have been firmly committed to roster construction for this upcoming season, he and his staff have also made sure to lay the groundwork for the future. So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2027, including eight that are regarded as five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, and five of the top 10 players in the class.
So who is Louisville currently targeting and has extended an offer to? Let's take a look at the board as whole, as well as individual breakdowns, both sorted by position then alphabetically by last name:
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
Reese Alston
Chase Lumpkin
Ryan Hampton
Marcus Spears Jr.
Darius Wabbington
Nasir Anderson
Moussa Kamissoko
C.J. Rosser
Tyrone Jamison
Demarcus Henry
Aaron Webb
Point Guard
Reese Alston
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Houston (Tex.) Second Baptist
Top Offers: Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.0038 (16th)
Quick Note: Arguably Louisville's top target in the cycle at present moment. Took an official visit to campus back on Dec. 13, staff paid an in-home visit on Apr. 28.
Nasir Anderson
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep
Top Offers: Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9968 (8th)
Quick Note: Offered by Louisville back on June 15, 2025.
Tyrone Jamison
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 155 pounds
School: Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist
Top Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Miami, SMU
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9844 (43rd)
Quick Note: Was one of the first high school prospects offered by Kelsey when he arrived at Louisville, getting his in May of 2024.
Shooting Guard
Chase Lumpkin
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern
Top Offers: Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9811 (55th)
Quick Note: Offered by the Cardinals back on Nov. 10.
Small Forward
Ryan Hampton
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds
School: Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy
Top Offers: Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9982 (5th)
Quick Note: Louisville extended Hampton a scholarship offer back on Aug. 13.
Moussa Kamissoko
Measurables: 6-foot-8, 180 pounds
School: Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran
Top Offers: Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, NC State, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9975 (7th)
Quick Note: Is the top-ranked player in the state of New York. Among the first players in the cycle to be offered by Kelsey, receiving his in October of 2024
Demarcus Henry
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 190 pounds
School: Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep
Top Offers: Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9940 (15th)
Quick Note: One of the more recent targets added to the board, getting offered by Louisville back on Apr. 29.
Power Forward
Marcus Spears Jr.
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds
School: Dallas (Tex.) Dynamic Prep
Top Offers: Arkansas, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9991 (3rd)
Quick Note: Is the son of former LSU All-American and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. Was offered by Louisville last June.
C.J. Rosser
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 195 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep
Top Offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9994 (1st)
Quick Note: Was high school teammates with Louisville 2026 commit Obinna Ekezie Jr. Received his offer from the Cardinals back on June 16 of last summer, and took an unofficial visit on Jan. 31.
Aaron Webb
Measurables: 6-foot-8, 200 pounds
School: Indiana (Penn.) Area
Top Offers: James Madison, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9457 (122nd)
Quick Note: Offered by Louisville back on Mar. 2 following unofficial visit.
Center
Darius Wabbington
Measurables: 6-foot-11, 245 pounds
School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope
Top Offers: Arizona, Indiana, Texas, Purdue, Villanova
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9933 (17th)
Quick Note: Offered nearly a year ago by Louisville back on May 29. Has expressed that he wants to visit the Cardinals.
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(Photo of Reese Alston via University of Louisville Athletics)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic