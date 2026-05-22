Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2027 Big Board 1.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since year two under head coach Pat Kelsey came to close, he and his staff have been extremely hard at work on the talent acquisition front. Between their six-man transfer portal class, three-man high school recruiting class and two returners, the Cardinals are viewed as, at minimum, a top-15 team in the sport for the 2026-27 season.

While Kelsey and Co. have been firmly committed to roster construction for this upcoming season, he and his staff have also made sure to lay the groundwork for the future. So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2027, including eight that are regarded as five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, and five of the top 10 players in the class.

So who is Louisville currently targeting and has extended an offer to? Let's take a look at the board as whole, as well as individual breakdowns, both sorted by position then alphabetically by last name:

PG SG SF PF C Reese Alston Chase Lumpkin Ryan Hampton Marcus Spears Jr. Darius Wabbington Nasir Anderson Moussa Kamissoko C.J. Rosser Tyrone Jamison Demarcus Henry Aaron Webb

Point Guard

Reese Alston

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Houston (Tex.) Second Baptist

Top Offers: Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.0038 (16th)



Quick Note: Arguably Louisville's top target in the cycle at present moment. Took an official visit to campus back on Dec. 13, staff paid an in-home visit on Apr. 28.

Nasir Anderson

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep

Top Offers: Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9968 (8th)



Quick Note: Offered by Louisville back on June 15, 2025.

Tyrone Jamison

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 155 pounds

School: Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist

Top Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Miami, SMU

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9844 (43rd)



Quick Note: Was one of the first high school prospects offered by Kelsey when he arrived at Louisville, getting his in May of 2024.

Shooting Guard

Chase Lumpkin

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds

School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern

Top Offers: Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9811 (55th)



Quick Note: Offered by the Cardinals back on Nov. 10.

Small Forward

Ryan Hampton

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds

School: Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy

Top Offers: Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9982 (5th)



Quick Note: Louisville extended Hampton a scholarship offer back on Aug. 13.

Moussa Kamissoko

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 180 pounds

School: Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran

Top Offers: Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, NC State, Syracuse

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9975 (7th)



Quick Note: Is the top-ranked player in the state of New York. Among the first players in the cycle to be offered by Kelsey, receiving his in October of 2024

Demarcus Henry

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 190 pounds

School: Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep

Top Offers: Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9940 (15th)



Quick Note: One of the more recent targets added to the board, getting offered by Louisville back on Apr. 29.

Power Forward

Marcus Spears Jr.

Measurables: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds

School: Dallas (Tex.) Dynamic Prep

Top Offers: Arkansas, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9991 (3rd)



Quick Note: Is the son of former LSU All-American and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. Was offered by Louisville last June.

C.J. Rosser

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 195 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep

Top Offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9994 (1st)



Quick Note: Was high school teammates with Louisville 2026 commit Obinna Ekezie Jr. Received his offer from the Cardinals back on June 16 of last summer, and took an unofficial visit on Jan. 31.

Aaron Webb

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 200 pounds

School: Indiana (Penn.) Area

Top Offers: James Madison, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9457 (122nd)



Quick Note: Offered by Louisville back on Mar. 2 following unofficial visit.

Center

Darius Wabbington

Measurables: 6-foot-11, 245 pounds

School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope

Top Offers: Arizona, Indiana, Texas, Purdue, Villanova

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9933 (17th)



Quick Note: Offered nearly a year ago by Louisville back on May 29. Has expressed that he wants to visit the Cardinals.

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(Photo of Reese Alston via University of Louisville Athletics)