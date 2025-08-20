Louisville Makes Top Seven for Five-Star '26 Wing Abdou Toure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one step closer to potentially landing one of the top players in the Class of 2026.
West Haven (Conn.) Notre Dame wing Abdou Toure announced his list of top seven schools on Wednesday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Arkansas, Florida State Maryland, Oregon, Providence and UConn also made the cut.
Toure also holds offers from Alabama, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M and others. UofL paid a visit to Toure at his high school back in the spring.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard/forward is regarded as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 1 player in Connecticut and the 23rd-ranked player in the Class of 2026.
A two-time Connecticut MaxPreps Player of the Year, Toure has been one of the best players in high school basketball. This past season, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, helping guide the Green Knights to a 25-2 record and their second consecutive D1 state championship.
Toure then parlayed that momentum into the summer. Playing for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, while Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June.
Coming up, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Kinney forward Cole Cloer has an OV scheduled for Aug. 30, while Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving has one set for Sept. 19, and Hurricane (UT) Utah Prep small forward Anthony Felesi will visit on Oct. 25.
(Photo of Abdou Toure via League Him)
