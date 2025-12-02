Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (5-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. EST at Bud Walton Arena for the ACC/SEC Challenge. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:
Rankings
Arkansas
Louisville
AP/USAT
25th/23rd
6th/6th
SOS
165th
282nd
SOR
74th
11th
NET
45th
9th
RPI
45th
44th
BPI
36th
2nd
KenPom
36th
9th
Torvik
24th
7th
EvanMiya
24th
8th
Team Leaders
Arkansas
Louisville
Points
Meleek Thomas (17.6)
Ryan Conwell (20.1)
Rebounds
Trevon Brazile (7.7)
Sananda Fru (5.9)
Assists
Darius Acuff Jr. (4.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (6.0)
Steals
D.J. Wagner (1.7)
Two Tied (1.6)
Blocks
Trevon Brazile (1.7)
Sananda Fru (1.1)
Scoring
Arkansas
Louisville
Points Per Game
88.1
96.7
Field Goal %
48.5
48.1
FGM/FGA
30.3/62.4
31.4/65.3
Three Point %
35.5
37.3
3PTM/3PTA
8.7/24.6
13.3/35.6
Free Throw %
80.0
75.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.9/23.6
20.6/27.1
Rebounding
Arkansas
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.9
46.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.0
14.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.9
31.7
Rebound Margin
2.5
13.0
Defense
Arkansas
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.6
63.0
Opp. FG%
40.0
36.1
Opp. 3PT%
30.6
28.8
Steals Per Game
8.3
9.4
Blocks Per Game
4.9
3.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.0
15.0
Ball Handling
Arkansas
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.6
20.7
Turnovers Per Game
9.6
10.6
Turnover Margin
2.4
4.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.83
1.95
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 74.5 percent chance to win against the Razorbacks. Louisville has a BPI rating of 22.7 (2nd overall), whereas Arkansas has a BPI rating of 13.2 (36th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61 percent chance to take down the Razorbacks, with a projected final score of 84-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.89 (9th overall), whereas Arkansas has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.40 (36th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Hogs, with a projected final score of 83-82 in favor of UA. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9401 (7th overall), whereas Arkansas has a "Barthag" of .8991 (24th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 87, Arkansas 81.
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
