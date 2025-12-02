Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts during the second half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (5-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. EST at Bud Walton Arena for the ACC/SEC Challenge. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:

Rankings

Arkansas

Louisville

AP/USAT

25th/23rd

6th/6th

SOS

165th

282nd

SOR

74th

11th

NET

45th

9th

RPI

45th

44th

BPI

36th

2nd

KenPom

36th

9th

Torvik

24th

7th

EvanMiya

24th

8th

Team Leaders

Arkansas

Louisville

Points

Meleek Thomas (17.6)

Ryan Conwell (20.1)

Rebounds

Trevon Brazile (7.7)

Sananda Fru (5.9)

Assists

Darius Acuff Jr. (4.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (6.0)

Steals

D.J. Wagner (1.7)

Two Tied (1.6)

Blocks

Trevon Brazile (1.7)

Sananda Fru (1.1)

Scoring

Arkansas

Louisville

Points Per Game

88.1

96.7

Field Goal %

48.5

48.1

FGM/FGA

30.3/62.4

31.4/65.3

Three Point %

35.5

37.3

3PTM/3PTA

8.7/24.6

13.3/35.6

Free Throw %

80.0

75.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.9/23.6

20.6/27.1

Rebounding

Arkansas

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.9

46.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.0

14.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.9

31.7

Rebound Margin

2.5

13.0

Defense

Arkansas

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.6

63.0

Opp. FG%

40.0

36.1

Opp. 3PT%

30.6

28.8

Steals Per Game

8.3

9.4

Blocks Per Game

4.9

3.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.0

15.0

Ball Handling

Arkansas

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.6

20.7

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

10.6

Turnover Margin

2.4

4.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.83

1.95

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 74.5 percent chance to win against the Razorbacks. Louisville has a BPI rating of 22.7 (2nd overall), whereas Arkansas has a BPI rating of 13.2 (36th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61 percent chance to take down the Razorbacks, with a projected final score of 84-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.89 (9th overall), whereas Arkansas has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.40 (36th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 49 percent chance to take down the Hogs, with a projected final score of 83-82 in favor of UA. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9401 (7th overall), whereas Arkansas has a "Barthag" of .8991 (24th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 87, Arkansas 81.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

