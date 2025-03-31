Kennesaw State Transfer Guard Adrian Wooley Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first transfer portal commitment of the offseason - and it's a big one.
Former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley, a top-five transfer currently available in the portal, announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
Landing the 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard is a massive get for head coach Pat Kelsey and the Cards, as he ranks as high as the No. 3 transfer in the portal, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The On3 Industry Ranking tabs him as the No. 4 transfer.
Wooley might have been just a true freshman this past season, but he made an immediate impact for the Owls, and was one of the best players in Conference-USA this season. Playing in all 33 games while starting all but one, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-point attempts.
Not only was Wooley named the Conference-USA Freshman of the Year, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native also earned First-Team All-CUSA honors as well. Despite KSU being knocked out by Liberty in the semifinals of the conference tournament, he made the All-CUSA Tournament Team as well, totaling 45 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists over two games.
Wooley is not expected to be the only transfer that Louisville will bring in this offseason. Even if Kasean Pryor and J'Vonne Hadley both take advantage of their extra years, and the Cardinals do land five-star 2025 prospect Nate Ament, UofL will still have three open scholarships to fill.
The portal opened this past Monday, and Louisville has already seen some roster movement into it, as guard Koren Johnson officially entered on Friday.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Adrian Wooley via Kennesaw State Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky