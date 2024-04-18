BYU Transfer Aly Khalifa Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has won his first head-to-head recruiting battle against Kentucky.
Former BYU Center Aly Khalifa announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over following his former head coach in Mark Pope to the Wildcats, or returning to Provo to play another season with the Cougars.
According to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Khalifa will redshirt the upcoming 2024-25 to rehab a knee injury.
Khalifa is the fifth transfer to commit to Louisville so far this offseason. Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. and Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley are also joining the fold.
Playing his first season at the power conference level after spending his first two years at Charlotte, the 6-foot-11, 255-pound center saw his production dip some, but still proved to be one of the best passing big men in the nation. In 29 games and 26 starts, Khalifa averaged 4.0 assists to just 1.1 turnovers per game, with his 3.59 assist-to-turnover ratio ranking seventh in D1. He also put up 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and shot 38.6 percent from the field plus 31.5 percent on threes.
His best season came as a sophomore at Charlotte in 2022-23, when he averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 starts. As a true freshman with the 49ers, Khalifa was named the Conference USA Rookie of the Year after putting up 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32 appearances and 30 starts.
While Khalifa is an Egyptian native born in Alexandria, he played his prep ball at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, where there was a connection forged to the new UofL staff. During Khalifa's time down under, Louisville assistant coach Michael Cassidy worked at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence, which worked alongside the NBA Global Academy.
Louisville's five portal commitments will be far from their last transfer additions this offseason. Following the dismissal of second-year head coach Kenny Payne back on Mar. 13, the Cardinals' roster began to flip immediately.
11 Louisville players entered the portal following the end of their 2023-24 season, leaving the Cardinals with zero returning scholarship players. With two more graduating, the only player currently in line to return is walk-on guard Hercy Miller. UofL also has no committed high school recruits in their Class of 2024.
(Photo of Aly Khalifa: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)
