Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to keep their undefeated 2025 season going in Week 8 of the college football season against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night.
Both of these teams are coming off a bye, but Louisville is also coming off a loss, falling in overtime against Virginia in Week 6.
Miami has two ranked wins, including one against Florida State in its last game by six points. Oddsmakers have set Miami as a 13.5-point favorite in this game, but can it cover the number against another quality ACC opponent?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 battle.
Louisville vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Louisville +13.5 (-110)
- Miami -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville: +425
- Miami: -575
Total
- 53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Louisville vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisville record: 4-1
- Miami record: 5-0
Louisville vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Carson Beck, Quarterback, Miami
Beck is the Heisman favorite entering Week 8, and he’s leading the ACC in completion percentage (73.4 percent) and passer efficiency rating.
On top of that, Beck has totaled 12 touchdowns (11 passing, one rushing) to just three picks in the 2025 season.
This is a really tough matchup against a Louisville defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation in EPA/Pass on defense (-0.40). The Cardinals are allowing just 150.4 passing yards per game this season.
Louisville vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Louisville doesn’t have a signature win yet in the 2025 season, beating Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Bowling Green and Pitt in its first four games before losing to Virginia before the bye.
Despite that, I like the Cardinals to cover this number in Week 8.
Miami is the better team – it’s ranked No. 2 in the country for a reason – but the Hurricanes played close games against Notre Dame (three-point win) and Florida State (six-point win) in their two toughest games.
I think this Louisville defense could cause some problems for Miami, as it ranks sixth in success rate and No. 1 in EPA/Play in the 2025 season.
Miami also has a top-10 defense in success rate, but I am not sold on the offense blowing out a Louisville team that has scored at least 27 points in every game this season.
The Cardinals should be able to get enough stops to hang within two touchdowns on Friday night.
Pick: Louisville +13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
