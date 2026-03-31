Louisville Forward Anaya Hardy to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another front court player for the Louisville women's basketball program is on the move.

Sophomore forward Anaya Hardy plans to enter her name into the transfer portal, she announced Tuesday on social media.

"I'm truly so thankful for everything Louisville has done for me," Hardy said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X/ "I wouldn't be the person l am today without the amazing coaching staff that pushed me to be 1% better every day. My teammates became a second family, and I'll always cherish all the time we've spent together. They always made me feel valued and supported

"THE COMMUNITY!!! The community here at Louisville is one of a kind. I've never felt so seen and appreciated like I have playing in front of the Louisville crowd. Thank you for always cheering me on."

Hardy is the second Louisville player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following forward Isla Juffermans. The 15-day portal window does not officially open until Apr 6 - one day after the national championship.

The 6-foot-3 forward had an interesting role in her second season with the Cardinals. While she started 27 games and played in 35 of their 37 total games this season, she only averaged 11.3 minutes per game - which was eighth on the team. As a result, she only averaged 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, although her 66.7 field goal percentage led the teams, and would have been good for second in D1 if it qualified nationally.

The Detroit native didn't see a ton of playing time during her true freshman campaign in 2024-25. She made just 11 total appearances, totaling 10 points, eight rebounds and a block.

Louisville has already seen three players leave the program in some form or fashion over the last few weeks, as it was announced before the NCAA Tournament that Skylar Jones was no longer with the team. That being said, head coach Jeff Walz has already announced last week that Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua and Mackenly Randolph, Tajianna Roberts would all be returning for next season.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Anaya Hardy: Darren Yamashita - Imagn Images)