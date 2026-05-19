Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Jesiah Fields

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program continues to add to their defensive front in the Class of 2027, with Jesiah Fields being the latest to join the fold.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Player: Jesiah Fields

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community

Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (585th)

Jesiah Fields' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: When taking into account that Fields mainly plays on the edge, he has a good frame. Height is above average for the position, as is his wingspan. as far as weight goes, he already is in a great spot here. He'll have to convert some more of this weight into pure muscle, but his overall weight is fairly evenly distributed.

Athleticism: Fields' best athletic trait is his agility. He has great north-south footwork, and can move fairly side-to-side in tight spaces as well. His play strength is above average, though he has more overall strength is in his lower body.

Instincts: This high-end agility makes a smooth transition to the gridiron. Not only does Fields have great burst off of the line of scrimmage, he typically does a very good job at timing the snap. He's adept when it comes to using his hands and arms, regularly producing a somewhat deadly swim move as a pass rusher. He typically does a great job at just blowing by/sliding past initial blocks, especially when matched up against a guard. While definitely a finesse rusher, he also has a decently high motor when in straight up bullrush mode, and doesn't ever give up on the play even when his first couple moves don't work. Fields excels more so when it comes to being a pass rusher vs. defending the run, but he also does very well when defending the option, and typically makes the right decision here.

Polish: Fields takes most of his reps as a true edge rusher, but he sometimes lines up on the inside as a three-tech lineman. He also plays some on the offensive line, and his footwork/overall agility actually make him a plus-asset as a pull blocker. Thanks to his high lower body strength, Fields can generate a good amount of driving force with his legs. That being said, his true bend as an edge rusher is good, but maybe not great. While he does a great job using his hands to swipe at initial blocks, he's not super heavy handed, which sometimes leads to him getting locked up on blocks - typically when defending the run. Despite this, Fields is actually a fairly fundamental tackler, using his wingspan to do a good job of wrapping up and bringing ballcarriers down.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a good pickup for Louisville. Fields has some good athletic intangible while still having more that he can develop, has a good set of pass rush moves as a finesse rusher, and has a bit of position versatility. Once he gets on campus, he can be someone that is a rotational lineman by year two.

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(Photo of Jesiah Fields via Hudl)