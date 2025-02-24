Louisville Men's Basketball Climbs Up Week 17 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was a chaotic week of college hoops, and the Louisville men's basketball program's standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll benefitted immensely from it.
The Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) garnered 372 points in week 17 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 25 last week to No. 19 this week.
UofL played just one game this past week, taking down Florida State 89-81 to complete the regular season sweep over the 'Noles. With just four games left in the regular season, they needs only one more win to clinch a double bye for the ACC Tournament.
Next up, Louisville hits the road for the final time this season, heading to Blacksburg for a matchup with Virginia Tech. Tip-off against the Hokies is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 17)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,500 - 60)
- Duke (1,406)
- Florida (1,397)
- Houston (1,397)
- Tennessee (1,236)
- Alabama (1,198)
- St. John's (1,132)
- Michigan State (1,055)
- Iowa State (1,004)
- Texas Tech (915)
- Wisconsin (800)
- Texas A&M (797)
- Clemson (712)
- Missouri (683)
- Michigan (657)
- Maryland (630)
- Kentucky (461)
- Memphis (393)
- Louisville (372)
- Purdue (328)
- Marquette (309)
- Arizona (289)
- Saint Mary's (284)
- Mississippi State (264)
- BYU (135)
Others receiving votes:
Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah St. 1, Yale 1.
(Photo of Louie: Pat McDonogh - Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky