Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll: Lane Kiffin Leads Ole Miss into Top Four After Big Win Over LSU
The college football weekend that was couldn't have been better for some serious AP Top 25 shakeups, as four of the nation's top 10 teams in Penn State, LSU, Georgia, and Florida State all fell across Friday and Saturday.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Oregon Ducks
+4
3.
Miami Hurricanes
-1
4.
Ole Miss Rebels
+9
5.
Oklahoma Sooners
+2
6.
Texas A&M Aggies
+3
7.
Penn State Nittany Lions
-4
8.
Indiana Hoosiers
+3
9.
Texas Longhorns
+1
10.
Alabama Crimson Tide
+7
11.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+1
12.
Georgia Bulldogs
-7
13.
LSU Tigers
-9
14.
Iowa State Cyclones
None
15.
Tennessee Volunteers
None
16.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+2
17.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-1
18.
Florida State Seminoles
-10
19.
Missouri Tigers
+1
20.
Michigan Wolverines
+1
21.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+1
22.
Illinois Fighting Illini
+1
23.
BYU Cougars
+2
24.
Virginia Cavaliers
New to Top 25
25.
Arizona State Sun Devils
New to Top 25