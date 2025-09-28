SI

Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll: Lane Kiffin Leads Ole Miss into Top Four After Big Win Over LSU

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 5.

Mike Kadlick

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss rolling.
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss rolling. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college football weekend that was couldn't have been better for some serious AP Top 25 shakeups, as four of the nation's top 10 teams in Penn State, LSU, Georgia, and Florida State all fell across Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Oregon Ducks

+4

3.

Miami Hurricanes

-1

4.

Ole Miss Rebels

+9

5.

Oklahoma Sooners

+2

6.

Texas A&M Aggies

+3

7.

Penn State Nittany Lions

-4

8.

Indiana Hoosiers

+3

9.

Texas Longhorns

+1

10.

Alabama Crimson Tide

+7

11.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+1

12.

Georgia Bulldogs

-7

13.

LSU Tigers

-9

14.

Iowa State Cyclones

None

15.

Tennessee Volunteers

None

16.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

17.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-1

18.

Florida State Seminoles

-10

19.

Missouri Tigers

+1

20.

Michigan Wolverines

+1

21.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

+1

22.

Illinois Fighting Illini

+1

23.

BYU Cougars

+2

24.

Virginia Cavaliers

New to Top 25

25.

Arizona State Sun Devils

New to Top 25

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football